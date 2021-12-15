ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck

By Kim David
 5 days ago
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...

106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
106.9 KROC

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Hastings Man Charged With Burning Body of Overdose Victim

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hastings man has been charged in connection with the discovery of burned human remains in a Hastings Park in July. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena today announced a 33-year-old Timothy Otto has been charged with second-degree arson and a felony count of interference with a dead body. His conditional bail has been set at $150,000.
HASTINGS, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Woman Injured in Another Crash Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released information concerning one of the crashes that occurred this morning on Highway 52 near Pine Island. Dense fog was present when a pickup truck driven by a Rochester woman collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection along the busy highway just north of Pine Island around 8:10 AM. The State Patrol says 54-year-old Clayton Cowl of Oronoco was driving the semi-truck north on Highway 52 and 62-year-old Maria Le was on 480th Street when the crash took place.
PINE ISLAND, MN
106.9 KROC

Hennepin County Sheriff Admits to DUI Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to drunk driving. The Sheriff issued a press release today that indicates he entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Douglas County Court. The charge stems from a rollover crash in the early hours of December 8 when Hutchinson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his Hennepin County-owned vehicle while driving on I-94 near Alexandria.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

UPDATE: State Patrol Confirms Fatality In Pine Island Crash

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Pine Island. The crash happened around 8:00 am Wednesday on northbound Highway 52 between Oronoco and Pine Island and involved two semi-trucks, a commercial truck and three passenger vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Dogs Die in Northeast Rochester House Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two dogs died today after a fire broke out in a home in Rochester's Northern Heights neighborhood. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department indicates the fire was reported around 2:15 PM at...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

SUV on Fire Causes Traffic Jam Near Apache Mall

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rush hour traffic on northbound Highway 52 near Apache Mall was snarled this afternoon by a vehicle fire. The Rochester Fire Department says crews responded just before 4:30 PM to a report of a vehicle fire and found a mid-size SUV parked on the shoulder of the fire with the engine compartment engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished while firefighters checked to determine if anyone was inside the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Canadian Fugitive Sentenced on Firearms Charge in Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Canadian citizen is headed to a US federal prison for the next 68 months for unlawful possession of firearms. Court records indicate 30-year-old Mazamil Addow entered a guilty plea in July to a charge of aiding and abetting firearm possession by aliens. He was arrested in January following a traffic stop in northwestern Minnesota that led to the seizure of nearly 70 firearms, numerous pistol magazines, and 15 high-capacity magazines.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Police say Rochester Man Made 2 Attempts to Flee From Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man arrested on a felony arrest warrant Saturday is expected to face additional felony charges for causing a traffic crash while trying to elude a police officer. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says an officer was on routine patrol around 5:45 Saturday evening...
ROCHESTER, MN
