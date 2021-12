Time-To-Value (TTV) is a Customer Success metric. It measures the length of time taken by a customer to realize the value which s/he signed up for. TTV is one of the least valued metrics in SaaS but it could be a competitive advantage for your business. It's the goal and the KPI that should be tracked, measured, and improved consistently. Customer Success is a proactive function that aims to provide exactly that. It has all data and metrics in place that are required to provide a short TTV.

