ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Road Trip: Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. Includes a Special Alabama Town

By Mary K
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The joy of the holiday season is spending time with family and friends. A road trip over the Christmas holiday makes for a memorable time. Country...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

These Holiday Foods Would Go Perfect With Alabama White Sauce

As a Florida transplant, I recently discovered an Alabama gem that I could imagine eating with almost anything. Now that it’s the holiday season, I just might!. Alabama white sauce isn’t just all hype; it’s really that good! Before moving to Alabama, I could’ve NEVER imagined a mayonnaise-based bbq sauce. Randomly one day, I tried this concoction and my life was immediately changed. Who would think that this sauce would be this good?!
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Continues Closing Stores This Holiday Season

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
95.3 The Bear

Warning: Examine Your Christmas Tree Tuscaloosa, AL

Even as an adult, what's wrapped and beneath the Christmas tree makes my heart beat fast. Have you ever stopped to wonder what might be lurking in the branches up above? You will now!. The Wild family noticed their pet cats staring at the Christmas tree. The cats appeared mesmerized...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Road Trip#Christmas Movies#Country Living
95.3 The Bear

Viral Star From Alabama Gets Millions Of Views

I love living in West Alabama, but, of late all we hear about is another shooting. Two mornings this week, including today, someone was shot in Tuscaloosa. If that's not enough, we all heard about the house explosion this week claiming another life. Who's ready for some good news? Well, if this doesn't make you smile, giggle, laugh, snicker, chuckle, grin, crack up, snort or experience some merriment and/or mirth (never had a chance to use those words before) I give up until 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

What Are the Chances Tuscaloosa, Alabama Will See a White Christmas In 2021?

We are getting closer and closer to Christmas Day and everyone wants to know the answer to this burning question. Will we get a White Christmas?. I will never forget the year 2020 in Alabama. Of course, COVID put a damper on a lot of my plans but I got a chance to see snow TWICE. As a native Floridian, this was a huge deal for me. I finally understood the meaning of Winter Wonderland because I was like a kid in a Christmas movie. It was 2 am and I was running through the parking lot of a hotel enjoying the snow. I even have video footage to prove it!
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Destructive Feral Hogs Annoying Families In West Alabama

Some families in the Tuscaloosa region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful organisms and pathogens. This can lead to infecting humans with the Swine Flu, Hepatitis, E. Coli and Salmonella. Just to name a few of the many diseases carried by these out of control destructive pigs.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
95.3 The Bear

Townsquare Tuscaloosa & Mayor Bobby Herndon Partner For Tornado Relief

It is time once again to help our neighbors in need. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has organized a relief effort for Kentucky tornado victims. Trucks filled with donated items will be leaving Saturday December 18th. Please make all donations by Friday December 17th. The drop off location is 2728 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Northport, 35476.
NORTHPORT, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy