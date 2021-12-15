Carbon Monoxide From Generators Can Be Silent Killer After Disasters

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Six people were taken to area hospitals Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak at a church in Evanston. At 12:40 p.m., Evanston firefighters were called to Mount Pisgah Ministry, at 1813-1815 Church St. on Evanston’s west side, for a report of an unresponsive toddler. Firefighters found the carbon monoxide detectors going off, and discovered carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million at the church. A total of 11 people required medical attention at the scene, and six were taken to area hospitals, while five declined transport. All of those who were hospitalized were stabilized. Churchgoers helped the child for...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO