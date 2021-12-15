Carbon Monoxide From Generators Can Be Silent Killer After Disasters

By Perla Trevizo, Lexi Churchill and Ren Larson, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune; Mike Hixenbaugh and Suzy Khimm, NBC News - December 17, 2021. Three days after Hurricane Ida slammed ashore on Aug. 29, leveling homes and knocking out power along the Louisiana coast, Craig Curley Sr. maneuvered through a packed crowd at Home Depot to reach the aisle with portable generators.
An Iowa dog is being called a hero after saving his family from carbon monoxide poisoning. WHO in Des Moines says the Husky mix woke up the dad on Monday when the carbon monoxide detector started going off. The man then rushed his son, father and the dog out of the home before calling 911. The local utility later found a carbon monoxide leak coming from the family’s electric and gas fireplace.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every year, more than 400 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States. In central Ohio, Lifecare Alliance and Columbus Gas are making sure they help keep that number down. On Tuesday, they distributed 400 CO detectors all throughout central Ohio for those in need. Last year, President and […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — This winter holiday season, it is important to be reminded of fire safety in your home. In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the south Berkeley County Volunteer Fire Department conferred at the start of the week about the value of having carbon monoxide detection systems in the home. These alarms can […]
POINT ROBERTS, Wash. – Carbon monoxide poisoning is being blamed for the deaths of a Point Roberts couple last month. The Northern Light reports Gail Amundsen and Murray Church were found dead in their home on Thanksgiving. The couples’ adult children hadn’t heard from their parents for a week...
The CDC reports that every year, an average of 430 people die in the United States from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, and it causes an estimated 50,000 people to end up in the emergency room. Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer because it’s completely undetectable to humans. While December marks the time of the year when carbon monoxide poisoning cases begin to rise, there are safety measures you can put in place to ensure your household is safe.
LEXINGTON — As the cold months close in and heaters are cranked up and cars are left running, the chances for carbon monoxide poisoning increase. Education about carbon monoxide and following safe practice methods can help avoid injury or death. According to the Center for Disease Control and Protection,...
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to be vigilant about fire and carbon monoxide (CO) hazards in the colder winter months ahead. The dangers, although present across all populations, disproportionally affect certain communities. According to CPSC’s Residential Fire Loss Estimates report, African Americans have the highest...
HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the temperature forecasted to drop into the 30s and 40s this weekend, the Houston Fire Department urges citizens to be careful and follow some simple safety tips when using space heaters, fireplaces and other supplemental heating sources. Citizens should always keep in mind that: Space...
With the cold weather approaching, it’s important to check your heating systems for possible malfunctions. The CDC says carbon monoxide kills approximately 500 people in the U.S. each year. The gas is colorless and odorless, so it’s difficult to identify. The CDC states that children, pregnant women, and...
NJ1015 article on why carbon monoxide is a bigger danger in the winter months. It’s something most of us never think much about to begin with but she lays out the case why we should be even more on top of it when the weather is cold. There’s a...
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious, and pretty scary threat. One family recently got a scary reminder to protect themselves from carbon monoxide. Luckily, they're alive to talk about it. Why You Should Check Old Appliances For Carbon Monoxide Leaks. This family has a hot water heater that had a...
As we head into the winter months, New Jersey officials are urging residents to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order, or to install them if their home doesn't have them. Why is CO poisoning prevalent in the winter months?. Carbon monoxide, or CO, poisoning is...
BATON ROUGE - It was initially reported that multiple people at a Gardere area home may have been exposed to carbon monoxide gas early Wednesday morning. Officials said the possible exposure may have occurred at a residence in the 8500 block of Longwood View Avenue. But, shortly after 8 a.m.,...
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Six people were taken to area hospitals Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak at a church in Evanston.
At 12:40 p.m., Evanston firefighters were called to Mount Pisgah Ministry, at 1813-1815 Church St. on Evanston’s west side, for a report of an unresponsive toddler.
Firefighters found the carbon monoxide detectors going off, and discovered carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million at the church. A total of 11 people required medical attention at the scene, and six were taken to area hospitals, while five declined transport.
All of those who were hospitalized were stabilized.
Churchgoers helped the child for
Members of the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port donated 1,000 carbon monoxide detectors last week to Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 in Galliano.
Carbon Monoxide can enter the living space of homes when appliances that utilize combustion are not vented.

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A mother is dead and her three children, and their father, were hospitalized after Pittsburg police say they all may have been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide. A relative had called police on Thursday saying they hadn't heard from the family in several days and...
