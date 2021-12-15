ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Baby's Immune System Is Tougher Than You Think

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When it...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Immune cells could be doing much more than we think in protecting our eyes

There's a lot that our eyes have to protect themselves from—dust and debris; viruses and bacteria; chemicals from things we use every day like soaps and lotions; ultraviolet radiation from the sun; and hours of looking at computer screens or devices. Given all these potential threats, it might be surprising to learn that parts of the eye that are central to vision—the lens, cornea and retina—are immune privileged, meaning they lack immune cells and the protection they offer. But then how do these critical tissues protect themselves?
SCIENCE
KATU.com

Your Innate Immune System

The innate immune system is the first part of the body to detect invaders such as viruses, bacteria, parasites and toxins, or to sense wounds or trauma. Upon detection of these agents or events, the innate immune system activates cells to attack and destroy the outsider, or to initiate repair, while also informing and modulating the adaptive immune response that follows this first line of defense. Greg Eckel, ND, joined us to share what you can do to strengthen your innate immune system:
HEALTH
KOLR10 News

How you can help boost your child’s immune system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Springfield Pediatrician Dr. Laura Waters shared some helpful tips Tuesday morning on how parents can boost their child’s immune system. Below are five common ways to do so: Breastfeeding- while a personal decision, there are proven benefits that show breastfed babies tend to be healthier and experience less allergies. They also get […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Refinery29

Mindless Mouth Biting Could Be More Serious Than You Think

There are many theories about my life that I believe to be true. One of my longest held beliefs is that if I had bought stocks in Bonjela 10 years ago, I would be a much wealthier woman today. Why? Because for as long as I can remember, I have bulk bought the oral care gel to stash away in every handbag I own like a favourite nude lipstick. That might sound excessive but my relentless and infuriating susceptibility to mouth ulcers means that mass purchasing has become an annoyingly necessary habit.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Mom And Dad#Baby#Healthday News
AOL Corp

Why scientists think our immune systems will be primed to fight the omicron variant

It's a worrisome convergence: falling antibody levels and a new variant. Scientists have warned that a coronavirus variant like omicron, which appears able to dodge some protective antibodies generated by the vaccines, could be a major setback in the pandemic. But as the world waits for more data on the heavily mutated variant, experts say there are some early but encouraging signs that our immune systems have amassed a range of tools to fight Covid-19.
SCIENCE
buffalonynews.net

Infant immune system stronger than adult immune system: Study

New York [US], December 11 (ANI): According to a new study, the infant immune system is much stronger than thought and beats the adult immune system at fighting off new pathogens. The research has been published in the 'Science Immunology Journal'. The infant immune system has a reputation for being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Causes Numbness in The Body?

There are various causes of numbness in the body. Knowing them enables us to understand what is happening and can guide our diagnosis. Numbness, tingling, or paraesthesia are general terms used to describe a sensation that numbs, tingles, or “goes to sleep” of an area on the skin surface or inside the mouth, nose, throat, or limbs. Sometimes it happens so quickly that we cannot pinpoint its exact location before it disappears again.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy