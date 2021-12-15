Baby's Immune System Is Tougher Than You Think

There's a lot that our eyes have to protect themselves from—dust and debris; viruses and bacteria; chemicals from things we use every day like soaps and lotions; ultraviolet radiation from the sun; and hours of looking at computer screens or devices. Given all these potential threats, it might be surprising to learn that parts of the eye that are central to vision—the lens, cornea and retina—are immune privileged, meaning they lack immune cells and the protection they offer. But then how do these critical tissues protect themselves?

