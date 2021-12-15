ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLAS Technology’s Special Collection, “Assay Guidance Manual for Drug Discovery: Technologies that Matter” Now Available

By SLAS
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The December edition of SLAS Technology is a Special Collection entitled, “Assay Guidance Manual for Drug Discovery: Technologies that Matter” by Guest Editors Sarine Markossian, Ph.D., G. Sitta Sittampalam, Ph.D., Jayme L. Dahlin, M.D., Ph.D., (National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA)...

www.newswise.com

pharmaceutical-technology.com

How technology could transform drug research in 2022

When we think of new technologies in medicine, we tend to conjure images of futuristic AI computers, 3D-printed organs, and robot surgeons. The ambitious and lesser-explored methods currently being applied in drug discovery and development, however, could prove to be just as exciting. A GlobalData survey this year revealed that...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Positive Technologies Upgrades Network Attack Discovery Solution To Identify 33 New Types of Suspicious Network Activities

Positive Technologies released version 10.2 of its PT Network Attack Discovery (PT NAD) traffic analysis system, which detects attacks on the perimeter and inside corporate networks, makes hidden threats visible, identifies suspicious activity even in encrypted traffic, and helps investigate incidents. Deep analytics modules in PT NAD 10.2 can detect 37 different types of suspicious activities, a ninefold increase over previous versions, all displayed in a single feed to help organizations and end users respond to threats faster.
SOFTWARE
gcaptain.com

Damen’s legendary ASD 2312 Tug is now available at simulator centres globally and in the Cloud following an agreement with FORCE Technology

Press Release – Damen’s ASD 2312 Tug is now available at simulator centres globally, as well as in the SimFlex Cloud, following an agreement with FORCE Technology, a leading maritime research and development company and frontrunner in developing simulators for the maritime industry. FORCE Technology’s SimFlex simulator model...
ECONOMY
Newswise

Accelerating discovery: optimizing workflows to advance the use of AI for science

Newswise — A new distributed computing and data infrastructure project at Argonne is paving the way for faster scientific discoveries at the Department of Energy’s national laboratories. Scientists come to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories to solve big problems. Increasingly, these scientists are turning to...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newswise

Quantifying the Morphology and Mechanisms of Cancer Progression in 3D in-vitro environments: Integrating Experiments and Multiscale Models

Mathematical models of cancer growth have become increasingly more accurate both in the space and time domains. However, the limited amount of data typically available has resulted in a larger number of qualitative rather than quantitative studies. In the present study, we provide an integrated experimental-computational framework for the quantification of the morphological characteristics and the mechanistic modelling of cancer progression in 3D environments. The proposed framework allows for the calibration of multiscale, spatiotemporal models of cancer growth using state-of-the-art 3D cell culture data, and their validation based on the resulting experimental morphological patterns. Its implementation enabled us to pursue two goals; first, the quantitative description of the morphology of cancer progression in 3D cultures, and second, the relation of tumour morphology with underlying biophysical mechanisms that govern cancer growth and migration. We applied this framework to the study of the spatiotemporal progression of Triple Negative Breast Cancer cells cultured in Matrigel scaffolds, and validated the hypothesis of chemotactic migration using a multiscale Keller-Segel model. The results revealed transient, non-random spatial distributions of cancer cells that consist of clustered, and dispersion patterns. The proposed model was able to describe the general characteristics of the experimental observations and suggests that cancer cells exhibited chemotactic migration and accumulation, as well as random motion during the examined time period of development. To our knowledge, this is the first time that a multiscale model is used to quantify the relationship between the spatial patterns and the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth in 3D environments.
CANCER
Newswise

Mapping information-rich genotype-phenotype landscapes with genome-scale Perturb-seq

A central goal of genetics is to define the relationships between genotypes and phenotypes. High-content phenotypic screens such as Perturb-seq (pooled CRISPR-based screens with single-cell RNA-sequencing readouts) enable massively parallel functional genomic mapping but, to date, have been used at limited scales. Here, we perform genome-scale Perturb-seq targeting all expressed genes with CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) across >2.5 million human cells and present a framework to power biological discovery with the resulting genotype-phenotype map. We use transcriptional phenotypes to predict the function of poorly-characterized genes, uncovering new regulators of ribosome biogenesis (including CCDC86, ZNF236, and SPATA5L1), transcription (C7orf26), and mitochondrial respiration (TMEM242). In addition to assigning gene function, single-cell transcriptional phenotypes allow for in-depth dissection of complex cellular phenomena - from RNA processing to differentiation. We leverage this ability to systematically identify the genetic drivers and consequences of aneuploidy and to discover an unanticipated layer of stress-specific regulation of the mitochondrial genome. Our information-rich genotype-phenotype map reveals a multidimensional portrait of gene function and cellular behavior.
SCIENCE
Newswise

RNAi screen of RING/U-box domain ubiquitin ligases identifies critical regulators of tissue regeneration in planarians

Regenerative processes depend on the interpretation of signals to coordinate cell behaviors. The role of ubiquitin-mediated signaling is known to be important in many cellular and biological contexts, but its role in regeneration is not well understood. To investigate how ubiquitylation impacts tissue regeneration in vivo, we are studying planarians that are capable of regenerating after nearly any injury using a population of stem cells. Here we used RNAi to screen RING/U-box E3 ubiquitin ligases that are highly expressed in planarian stem cells and stem cell progeny. RNAi screening identified nine genes with functions in regeneration, including the spliceosomal factor prpf19 and histone modifier rnf2; based on their known roles in developmental processes, we further investigated these two genes. We found that prpf19 was required for animal survival but not for stem cell maintenance, suggesting a role in promoting cell differentiation. Because RNF2 is the catalytic subunit of the Polycomb Repressive Complex 1 (PRC1), we also examined other putative members of this complex (CBX and PHC). We observed a striking phenotype of regional tissue misspecification in cbx and phc RNAi planarians. To identify genes regulated by PRC1, we performed RNA-seq after knocking down rnf2 or phc. Although these proteins are predicted to function in the same complex, we found that the set of genes differentially expressed in rnf2 versus phc RNAi were largely non-overlapping. Using in situ hybridization, we showed that rnf2 regulates gene expression levels within a tissue type, whereas phc is necessary for the spatial restriction of gene expression, findings consistent with their respective in vivo phenotypes. This work not only uncovered roles for RING/U-box E3 ligases in stem cell regulation and regeneration, but also identified differential gene targets for two putative PRC1 factors required for maintaining cell-type-specific gene expression in planarians.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Singapore
Newswise

Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for Plant Genomics Research to Facilitate Experimental Validation of Plant Gene Function

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $30 million for basic research that will lead to transformative approaches to determine and validate gene function in plant species relevant to the sustainable production of bioenergy and bioproducts. This research aims to accelerate development of more efficient, high-throughput methods for interpreting experimental evidence for accurate determination of plant gene function.
AGRICULTURE
Newswise

An improved organ explant culture method reveals stem cell lineage dynamics in the adult Drosophila intestine

In recent years, live-imaging techniques have been developed for the adult midgut of Drosophila melanogaster that allow temporal characterization of key processes involved in stem cell and tissue homeostasis. However, current organ culture techniques are limited to imaging sessions of <16 hours, an interval too short to track dynamic processes such as damage responses and regeneration, which can unfold over several days. Therefore, we developed a new organ explant culture protocol capable of sustaining midguts ex vivo for up to 3 days. This was made possible by the formulation of a culture medium specifically designed for adult Drosophila tissues with an increased Na+/K+ ratio and trehalose concentration, and by placing midguts at an air-liquid interface for enhanced oxygenation. We show that midgut progenitor cells can respond to gut epithelium damage ex vivo, proliferating and differentiating to replace lost cells, but are quiescent in healthy intestines. Using ex vivo gene induction to promote stem cell proliferation, we demonstrate that intestinal stem lineages can be traced through multiple cell divisions using live imaging. Both asymmetric and symmetric divisions can be identified in the reconstructed lineages. We find that daughter cells of asymmetric divisions remain in close proximity of each other, while the progeny of symmetric divisions actively move apart, with implications for cell differentiation and tissue organization. We show that the same culture set-up is useful for imaging adult renal tubules and ovaries for up to 72 hours. By enabling both long-term imaging and real-time ex vivo gene manipulation, our simple culture protocol provides a powerful tool for studies of epithelial biology and cell lineage behavior.
SCIENCE
Newswise

LLNL establishes AI Innovation Incubator to advance artificial intelligence for applied science

Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has established the AI Innovation Incubator (AI3), a collaborative hub aimed at uniting experts in artificial intelligence (AI) from LLNL, industry and academia to advance AI for large-scale scientific and commercial applications. LLNL has entered into new memoranda of understanding with Google,...
ENGINEERING
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer booster protects against omicron better than 2-shot series, studies show

Pfizer's booster provides a much stronger immune response against the omicron variant than its two-shot series, according to the results of two recent studies. The University of Oxford released results from a study testing the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca against omicron. The researchers tested blood samples taken from people 28 days after their second dose of either vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
securityboulevard.com

Semantic Technologies, Collective Intelligence

We live in an era where knowledge is at our fingertips and search engines are utilized as portable libraries. During the past decade, enormous technical advancements have been made in the ways in which data and information are collected, managed, understood, presented, shared, and used. They employ a variety of tools, similar to the way the human brain works. It helps us to make information and data are linked together to produce a deeper knowledge and meaning. Analyses are recorded in the form of conceptual and cognitive maps. On the other hand, collective Intelligence acts as a type of wisdom and knowledge that emerges through a group’s experience. People working together produce a sort of intellect that simply cannot exist on an individual level, according to the notion of collective intelligence.
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Generation of CRISPR-Cas9 edited human induced pluripotent stem cell line carrying FLNC exon skipping variant

Loss-of-function (LoF) mutations in FLNC are strongly associated with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated edition in an healthy donor derived iPSC (ICAN-403.3) we subcloned 1 iPSC line harboring LoF mutation in FLNC. All lines are fully pluripotent and isogenic except at edited site where it presents a homozygous (ICAN-FLNC42.1) deletion of splice site leading to skipping of exon 42 traduced into a short filamin form with reduced expression in derived cardiomyocytes. This line would serve for FLNC mutation DCM modeling after differentiation into cardiocytes or beating organoids.
SCIENCE
Worcester Business Journal

Westborough firm’s breakthrough ACL-healing technology is commercially available

Westborough medical technology firm Miach Orthopaedics, Inc. announced Wednesday it has successfully made its breakthrough ACL-healing technology commercially available in select cities around the United States. The BEAR Implant is the first medical technology to clinically demonstrate it enables healing of a patient’s torn ACL, according to the press release....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Newswise

ATM modulates subventricular zone neural stem cell maintenance and senescence through Notch signaling pathway

Ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) plays an essential role in DNA damage response and the maintenance of genomic stability. However, the role of ATM in regulating the function of adult neural stem cells (NSCs) remains unclear. Here we report that ATM deficiency led to accumulated DNA damage and decreased DNA damage repair capacity in neural progenitor cells. Moreover, we observed ATM ablation lead to the short-term increase of proliferation of neural progenitor cells, resulting in the depletion of the NSC pool over time, and this loss of NSC quiescence resulted in accelerated cell senescence. We further apply RNA sequencing to unravel that ATM knockout significantly affected Notch signaling pathway, furthermore, notch activation inhibit the abnormal increased proliferation of ATM–/– NSCs. Taken together, these findings indicate that ATM can serve as a key regulator for the normal function of adult NSCs by maintaining their stemness and preventing cellular senescence primarily through Notch signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
securityboulevard.com

SOC Technology Failures — Do They Matter?

Most failed Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that I’ve seen have not failed due to a technology failure. Lack of executive commitment, process breakdowns, ineffective workforces (often a result from poor management and lack of commitment … again) and talent shortages have killed more SOCs than any and all technology failures.
TECHNOLOGY
Salina Post

ED FRONTLINES: US now No. 2 in much new technology

The Belfer Center for Science & International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School has just published “The Great Tech Rivalry: China versus the U.S.” It documents how the U.S. is falling behind China in many areas of technology including AI, 5G, solar power, and a list of other fields.
TECHNOLOGY

