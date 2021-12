We've all been there, you sign up to bring something to the holiday pot luck, and the event date sneaks up on you. You have no time to make a cake, decorate cookies, or dip individual pretzels into almond bark. Don't show up empty-handed looking like a Scrooge, show up with this super easy fudge. I call it 4-Minute Fudge because from start to finish it shouldn't take you more than four minutes to prepare it. (It's so quick and easy, you could actually make it at work before the party!)

