What the UK bakery sector should embrace in 2022

Q I am concerned about the new pre-departure test for travellers to the UK. What are the rules if the test within 48 hours lapses as a result of flight cancellation for poor weather? Would you then need a second test or would the first be OK as it’s within 48 hours of the original scheduled departure? I am asking because I am travelling from St John’s in Newfoundland with a major winter storm forecast – plus the necessity for a long backtrack through Montreal or Toronto as the non-stop to London Heathrow is suspended.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO