What the UK bakery sector should embrace in 2022

By Gill Hyslop
Bakery and Snacks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Pierre Groupe has shared its forecast of what 2022 might look like for the F&B industry, and specifically the bakery market. With new restrictions being announced, the impact and aftermath of the pandemic will be felt for a long time to come. Like the year prior, a good bite of...

