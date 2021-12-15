ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barclays expands title sponsorship to Women’s Championship in UK£30m deal with FA

sportspromedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Football Association (FA), English soccer’s governing body, has announced Barclays is to invest more than UK£30 million (US$39.7 million) in the women’s and girls’ game over the next three years. The bank has agreed new sponsorship deals running to 2025 with the FA and...

www.sportspromedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportspromedia.com

2021 in review: The sports business year in deals

Having spent much of the last two years talking about how sport should be preparing itself for a barren spell in the wake of the pandemic, 2021 seemed to challenge that theory as rights holders – at the top table, at least – signed off on contracts worth more than any the industry has seen before.
NFL
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#English Soccer#Uk#Creating Opportunities#Football#The Football Association#Fa#The Premier League#The Women S Super League#Wsl
pymnts

Amazon, Barclays Partner on Installment Payments in UK

Amazon is working with Barclays on new accounts that allow customers to access installment plan payments in the United Kingdom, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Called “Instalments by Barclays,” the plans are intended to help customers access more flexible payment options and finance purchases of 100 British pounds (about $133) or more on amazon.co.uk, the release stated. The credit accounts are reusable and can be used on numerous products, including those from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) selling via Amazon.
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

LaLiga TV rights split by Movistar and DAZN in €4.9bn deal

Movistar and DAZN to each air five matches per week. Previous three-year deal signed in 2018 worth €2.94m. Spanish soccer’s top-flight LaLiga has agreed a pair of new domestic broadcast partnerships with telecommunications giant Telefónica and digital sports media specialist DAZN worth €4.95 billion (US$5.58 billion) in total.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS
The Independent

No benefit from circuit breaker if players don’t get jabbed – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists a Premier League circuit breaker is only useful if players get vaccinated.The Liverpool boss wants players to get their coronavirus boosters if the top flight takes a break.Klopp’s comments came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.The league will hold a meeting on Monday over the growing crisis after six games were postponed this weekend and Klopp would be in favour of a break if players had their extra jabs during that time.“I don’t know, if someone tells me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test

Australia ground down a battling England to win the second Test in Adelaide Monday and go 2-0 up in the Ashes series, leaving the visitors' dreams of winning back the hallowed urn in tatters. England resumed day five of the pink ball Test in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win, realistically needing a miracle just to salvage a draw. They gamely hung on into the final session, fighting a desperate rearguard action until ultimately crumbling to be all out for 192, crashing to a 275-run defeat. Jhye Richardson was the pick of the attack with 5-42.
SPORTS
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportspromedia.com

Report: MLS eyeing US$300m a year from next domestic media rights deal

MLS commissioner Don Garber expecting new agreements to be finalised during Q1 of next year. New York City FC’s MLS Cup win averaged 1.14 million viewers on ABC. Major League Soccer (MLS) is seeking as much as US$300 million from its next domestic media rights deal, according to CNBC.
MLS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy