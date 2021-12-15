ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin, PA

June M. Imes

By Editorials
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune M. Imes, 78, of Mifflin, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at her...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

