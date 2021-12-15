ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow jumps 382 points as Fed eases into next moves

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks picked up momentum in the final hour of trading after the Federal Reserve announced it will keep interest rates unchanged and speed up the process for tapering of its bond purchases to $30 billion per month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 382 points, or 1%, while...

