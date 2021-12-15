Toyota to build record 800,000 vehicles in January

Toyota Motor North America announced plans to build a $1.29 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility at the 1,825-acre Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, a KPMG-certified, shovel-ready site featuring the ideal combination of strategic location, world-class workforce and unparalleled transportation infrastructure. North Carolina is home to the global headquarters of several top lithium companies including the world’s largest provider of lithium to the EV battery industry, the largest known hard rock lithium (spodumene) deposit in the U.S., and the highest concentration of advanced lithium processing experts outside of China, making it the ideal location for companies entering and operating in the EV ecosystem.
Comments / 0