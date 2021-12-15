ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota to build record 800,000 vehicles in January

By Gary Gastelu
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota is getting back to business. The automaker has been working to secure its supplies of semiconductor chips and now says it plans to build 800,000 vehicles in January, which would be an all-time record...

www.foxbusiness.com

FOXBusiness

Toyota 'Rickrolled' everyone during its massive electric vehicle reveal

Toyota knows the game, and it's gonna play it. The automaker's reveal of 15 upcoming electric vehicles last week was no joke, but it hid one. Among the concepts was a tiny city car called the Micro Box that was shaped like the name suggests and had a QR Code embedded in its front.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Motor#Reuters#Tm Toyota Motor Corp
CNN

Rivian to open $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia

Washington, DC (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric vehicle maker, plans to begin construction on a second manufacturing plant in 2022 even as it is falling short of its production goals at its existing plant. Rivian announced Thursday that the new $5 billion facility east of Atlanta, Georgia, will...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Toyota Stock Gains On January 2022 Production Plan

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said it expects the global production plan in January 2022 to reach the 800,000 unit level, including recovery from previous production cutback effects. Toyota had made repeated adjustments to its production plans since August 2021 due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of...
ECONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Toyota boosts bet on electric vehicles

One of the world’s largest automakers is shifting gears when it comes to electric vehicles. Toyota is changing its strategy, and betting billions of dollars in the process. The company has been a relative skeptic when it comes to fully electric vehicles. Up to now, Japan’s largest automaker has...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Toyota Announces Electric Vehicle Strategy To Rival General Motors

Japanese automotive giant Toyota released details on its battery-electric vehicle strategy this week, which will see it introduce 30 EV models across its Toyota and Lexus brands globally by 2030. During a media presentation, Toyota global president Akio Toyoda said the automaker will invest up to $70 billion globally in...
ECONOMY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Toyota Outlines New Electric Vehicle Strategy

Toyota Motor Corporation's president, Akio Toyoda, has held a media briefing on the group's battery electric vehicle and carbon neutrality strategies. He said that Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for their customers around the world, believing that all electrified vehicles (EVs) can be divided into two categories, depending on the energy that they use.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

All the Models in Toyota's Massive Electric Vehicle Plan

After years of insisting that hydrogen was the way forward, and after falling way behind almost every other carmaker on the planet, Toyota today revealed an EV plan that includes almost every kind of battery electric vehicle the company sells. The plan will represent $35 billion in investment in EVs by 2030, chairman Akio Toyoda said.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota And Lexus Preview 15 Electric Vehicles, Including Sports Cars

We didn't have many expectations in terms of product reveals from Toyota's conference regarding its future battery strategy, but boy, were we wrong. Head honcho Akio Toyoda took the stage to preview no fewer than 15 EVs spanning across most segments of the market, including sports cars wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges. Oh, is that blue SUV in the top-left corner an FJ Cruiser replacement? Yes, it is.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Toyota pledges to offer range of 30 fully electric vehicles by 2030

President Akio Toyoda said ‘we can leave a beautiful planet and bring about many smiles for the future generation’. Japanese car maker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle line-up and will be offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, president Akio Toyoda has said. Toyota plans...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Toyota Cuts More Vehicle Production In Japan Due To Ongoing Parts Shortage

As the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue, automakers struggle with meeting their production targets. The latest victim is Toyota, who will be expanding the production halts at some of their factories in Japan. The report comes from Reuters, who cites a press release by the Japanese...
ECONOMY
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Toyota to Build Battery Plant in North Carolina

Toyota Motor North America announced plans to build a $1.29 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility at the 1,825-acre Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, a KPMG-certified, shovel-ready site featuring the ideal combination of strategic location, world-class workforce and unparalleled transportation infrastructure. North Carolina is home to the global headquarters of several top lithium companies including the world’s largest provider of lithium to the EV battery industry, the largest known hard rock lithium (spodumene) deposit in the U.S.,​ and the highest concentration of advanced lithium processing experts outside of China, making it the ideal location for companies entering and operating in the EV ecosystem.
BUSINESS

