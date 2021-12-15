ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pens win again….Hurricanes lose four to COVID protocol

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to roll since a three-game losing streak in mid-November dropped them to 5-6-4. The Pens have their second five-game winning streak in a month following a 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists...

southernillinoisnow.com

NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
KREX

Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
Boston Globe

Four more Bruins, one staffer enter COVID-19 protocols as NHL outbreak grows

Four more Bruins players were placed into COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to seven this week as the NHL suffers its worst outbreak since the start of the 2021-22 season. Forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic, and goalie Jeremy Swayman entered protocols on Thursday morning. On Thursday evening, right before...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Four more players placed in COVID protocol

The list of Bruins in the COVID protocol continues to grow. On Thursday morning, the club announced that Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic as well as an unnamed staffer were placed in protocol, joining Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith from the now heavily depleted roster. This is Frederic’s second bout with the illness, having dealt with it in the summer of 2020.
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Four Maple Leafs placed in Covid-19 protocol, Friday practice canceled

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after Tuesday’s game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod. Hopefully, all comes back clear once the results are...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL

