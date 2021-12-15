Road Trip: Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. Includes a Special Alabama Town

DaBaby didn't receive the greatest welcome at the 2021 Rolling Loud California Festival when fans decided to throw garbage at him. On Sunday (Dec. 12), on the final day of the West Coast music festival, DaBaby jumped on the Ciroc stage to perform. However, it appears that the crowd was expecting Future based on the festival set schedule and during portions of Baby's performance, he was met with a plethora of garbage being thrown at him. Apparently, the 2019 XXL Freshman was supposed to perform on the Power 106 stage while Future scheduled for the Ciroc stage, but the organizers of Rolling Loud must have switched it up, unbeknownst to the audience.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO