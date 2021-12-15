ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed at 3pm that one person is still missing at sea.The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Arrests made over body found following ship collision in Sweden

A body has been found after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden Swedish authorities confirmed another person is still missing at sea.Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected deaths of crew members following the collision, the Swedish Prosecution Service confirmed.It is understood the Inverness-registered Scot Carrier collided with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).At 3pm, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) confirmed that a body had been found on the Karin Hoej as it was being towed to shore on...
ACCIDENTS
harrisondaily.com

Austria hits two-month low in virus cases as country reopens

VIENNA (AP) — Austria reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October, as the last few regions in the country reopened restaurants and hotels on Monday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briton#Copenhagen#Ship Collision#Accident#Ap#Swedish#Croatian#British
Reuters

Sweden tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron clouds outlook

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing, the government said on Tuesday, as it ratchets up restrictions aimed at fighting a surge in new infections of the COVID-19 virus. The number of new virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crossroadstoday.com

Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe

This article will be updated regularly as new information becomes available. With the emergence of the potentially highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron variant, new travel restrictions and requirements are going into effect for U.S. travelers heading to Europe. Americans can still travel to European countries for now, although each country makes...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy