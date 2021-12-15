Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

A body has been found after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden Swedish authorities confirmed another person is still missing at sea.Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected deaths of crew members following the collision, the Swedish Prosecution Service confirmed.It is understood the Inverness-registered Scot Carrier collided with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).At 3pm, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) confirmed that a body had been found on the Karin Hoej as it was being towed to shore on...

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO