Currys Reveals Pre-Christmas Sales Slowdown As Supply Strains And Omicron Uncertainty Take Toll

Food banks across the country have warned they are experiencing a drop in donations despite bracing for what many fear will be their busiest Christmas to date.As rising inflation and energy costs, the removal of the universal credit uplift, and the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic tightens the squeeze on household budgets, these increasingly vital community lifelines are also feeling the strain, The Independent has been told.In one new poll of 600 food banks and community causes, conducted by the donation platform Neighbourly, nearly 79 per cent reported witnessing a drop in donations in recent months.This is despite more...
