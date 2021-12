Nisa has moved its entire range of eggs to free range, believed to be the first in the wholesale sector to do so. The change, which comes into effect from the end of the year, means all eggs available through the Nisa network, both via depot and Direct To Store suppliers, will be free range. All Co-op own-brand eggs are already free range and the move by Nisa brings the egg sourcing approach more in line with the Co-op’s ethical sourcing policy.

