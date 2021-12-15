ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Hansman on Her New Book ‘Powder Days’

By Luke Whelan
 5 days ago
Before writing Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow, Heather Hansman was asking herself a lot of questions about the life decisions she’d made since moving from Beaver Creek in Colorado, where she turned lifts and waited tables to be able ski as much as possible,...

Related
outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Books of 2021

The past year was a great one for reading at Outside: in addition to relaunching our book club this fall, we spent our spare time digging into an especially strong crop of fiction and nonfiction about the outdoors. There were imaginative works of climate fiction, thoughtful memoirs by new and established authors, thrilling adventure tales, and even a book that made us feel a little less hopeless about our warming planet. Here, Outside contributors look back on some of their favorite books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outsidemagazine

The 2021 Sweat Science Holiday Book List

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. All I want for Christmas is a big snowstorm accompanied by a massive multi-day Internet outage that makes curling up on the sofa with a book the only reasonable option. Here are some titles you might want to stock up on, in case you’re lucky enough to receive that meteorological gift. It’s a mixed list, mostly but not always related to the Sweat Science themes of science, endurance, and health, and mostly but not always published this year. (I’m leaving out some great 2021 titles like Herman Pontzer’s Burn and Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis that I plugged preemptively in last year’s list.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phl17.com

Lucy Noland talks about her new book

Lucy Noland, a fixture on Philadelphia television for five years before she left the air back in 2019, has a new adventure keeping her busy. Noland, along with her business partners, have launched a publishing company. Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe now as nine books under its belt, all of which are about animals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
outsidemagazine

I Moved to a Remote Cabin to Write, and I Hate It

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Six months ago I took the biggest leap of my life: I quit my dead-end job, ended things for good with my on-again-off-again boyfriend, and moved to an off-the-grid cabin in the woods of Montana, with a wood stove and an outhouse. I’ve always loved to write, but never had the time and space to try a real writing project, and I figured big sky country would be the answer. Now I have nothing but space, and time: time to hike, to look at wildlife, to be close to the rhythms of nature, and to write my heart out. My best friend even made me a goodbye present to hang above my desk: a painted sign reading WALDEN II.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pagosasprings.com

Classic Wolf Creek Ski Area, CO Powder Day after 34″ Storm!

Classic Wolf Creek Ski Area, CO Powder Day after 34″ Storm!. Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomed a 34 inch storm that broke an unusually dry and warm weather pattern seen for the month of November. The 30+ inch storm improved not only conditions but doubled the percentage of the mountain open to 100%. The storm elevated the year-to-date snowfall total to 72 inches!
ENVIRONMENT
outsidemagazine

15 of the Best Winter Adventures in National Parks

In winter months, visitation at most national parks plummets with the temperatures. That means you’re in luck: you’ll have some of the most glorious vistas in the world all to yourself, if you’re prepared for the weather. Here are some of best snow, ice, and cold-weather activities you can do.
TRAVEL
camaspostrecord.com

Pasco man turns Washougal house into ‘Jurassic Retreat’

Todd Perkins became interested in dinosaurs after visiting a natural history museum with his family when he was 5 years old. Soon after, the movie “Jurassic Park” was released into theaters and became a worldwide phenomenon that turned Perkins’ interest into a borderline obsession. “(My interest) just...
WASHOUGAL, WA
outsidemagazine

Nothing Comes Between Me and My Patagonia Jacket

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. For years I’ve had this coat that doesn’t fit right. It’s a siren-blue Patagonia Fitz Roy down puffy that I got on sale for $49. Enticed by the bargain, I forcefully overlooked the fact that the only size available, a men’s small, ballooned out in the midsection and barely zipped over my hips. It was the warmest thing they had, a winter belaying coat, and I knew I’d be lucky to find something that nice for five times as much. With a vague sense of unease, I congratulated myself on my stoic lack of vanity and bought the thing.
APPAREL
outsidemagazine

I Choose to Remember the Bike Ride

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, visit niaaa.nih.gov or call 1-800-662-HELP. My brother, Chris, was somewhere between his...
NEVADA STATE
outsidemagazine

How Yosemite Led the Way to Protect Other Parks

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Yosemite is her 44th park visit.
TRAVEL
