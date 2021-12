Chelsea have confirmed a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves was rejected.Manager Thomas Tuchel says the London club are “a bit angry” after seven players were ruled out following positive tests for coronavirus.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ clash at Molineux went ahead as scheduled.Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi following positive tests before Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek then tested positive on Saturday.Jorginho also tested positive but, even though he was later found to be negative following...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO