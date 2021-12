Last Friday, December 3, the Northern Kentucky Bar Association (NKBA) hosted its annual gala honoring Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Susanne Cetrulo as the 2021 Distinguished Lawyer of the Year and Michael S. Brown with Thomson Reuters FindLaw as the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. The award recipients were nominated by their peers detailing their contributions to both the NKBA and the northern Kentucky community and voted for by the NKBA Board of Directors.

EDGEWOOD, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO