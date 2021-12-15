Fires burn 3 vacant homes in same Macon neighborhood

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they believe fires at three houses in the same Macon neighborhood were intentionally set.

The first blaze was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, with reports of fires at the other two homes coming shortly after that, WMAZ-TV reported.

The three homes are in walking distance of each other in a neighborhood near Eisenhower Parkway, Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

All three houses are vacant, and all were damaged by fire, Edwards said. No one was hurt.