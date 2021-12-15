ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Fires burn 3 vacant homes in same Macon neighborhood

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they believe fires at three houses in the same Macon neighborhood were intentionally set.

The first blaze was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, with reports of fires at the other two homes coming shortly after that, WMAZ-TV reported.

The three homes are in walking distance of each other in a neighborhood near Eisenhower Parkway, Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

All three houses are vacant, and all were damaged by fire, Edwards said. No one was hurt.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Person fatally shot by deputy in southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A person is dead after being shot by a deputy sheriff in southeast Missouri. KFVS-TV reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Butler County. Sheriff Mark Dobbs said authorities were called to a report of a sexual assault. Dobbs said one deputy and four emergency services workers were inside the home when someone began firing a handgun.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

One dead, three injured in shooting near St. Louis

BROOKLYN, Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man is dead and three other men are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a former nightclub. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of what used to be Roxy’s Nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Edwards
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy