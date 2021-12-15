ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What Everyone Wants To Know: Will Home Prices Decline in 2022?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re thinking of buying a home in today’s housing market, you may be wondering how strong your investment will be. You might be asking yourself: if I buy a home now, will it lose value? Or will it continue to appreciate going forward? The good news is, according to the...

Fortune

Home prices are set to soar in 2022, predicts Zillow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. This hot housing market isn't over yet. At least that is what Zillow predicts in its final 2022 forecast. Over the next 12 months, Zillow foresees U.S....
CBS Denver

Home Prices In Douglas County Up $140,000 On Average Compared To One Year Ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Home prices in Douglas County increased more than 25% compared to a year ago. That more than $140,000 in October of this year compared to October 2020. (credit: CBS) According to the Inspection Support Network report on U.S. home prices, one of the reasons has been low inventory of homes for sale. That combined with supply chain challenges and a tight labor market, have made it difficult for builders to complete new homes. It happened over more than a year and a half, when that unusual combination of factors left would-be homebuyers navigating an unusual housing market landscape. By August 2020, six months into the pandemic, the rate of growth had accelerated to nearly 6% and a year later, in August 2021, home prices were nearly 20% more expensive than the year before. (credit: Getty Images) The median home price in Douglas County in October 2020 was $556,588 and one year later it was $696,977, according to the report. According to the report, rising home prices have been a nationwide phenomenon but some areas, including Idaho, Arizona and Utah, have seen prices rise rapidly where they were experiencing significant population growth.
CNET

Today's refinance rates stay low. Is it the right time for a refi?

Several important refinance rates receded a bit today. That means that 10-, 15- and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go down. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also shrank. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. Because of this, right now is a great time for homeowners to lock in a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: What can be done about home prices?

Like my fellow citizens, I have been wondering what needs to be done about the skyrocketing cost of housing here. I try not to be a complainer and instead try to offer possible solutions to problems like this. Real estate speculators, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other groups...
CNET

What homebuyers should know about today's slight dip in mortgage rates

A variety of key mortgage rates dropped a bit today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a tiny slide in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the best one for you.
simplifyingthemarket.com

Homebuyers: Be Ready To Act This Winter

To succeed as a buyer in today’s market, it’s important to understand which market trends will have the greatest impact on your home search. Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at realtor.com, says there are two factors every buyer should keep their eyes on:. “Going forward, the conditions buyers face...
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Trend Lower | December 18 & 19, 2021

After a week of ups and downs, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.599% on Friday. That's a 0.020 percentage point decrease from Monday's rate. Rates for all loan categories were also lower, with the 30-year refinance rate sliding to 3.776%. Despite this week's downward movement, the...
CNN

The housing market isn't slowing down anytime soon

New York (CNN Business) — Is the housing market finally losing steam?. Home improvement retail giant Lowe's (LOW) issued a disappointing sales outlook Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, home builder Lennar (LEN) reported results Wednesday afternoon that missed forecasts. The company cited supply chain issues and higher lumber costs. Lennar shares fell 4% Thursday.
MarketWatch

These 10 ‘hidden gem’ housing markets are poised for major growth in 2022, Realtors predict

Next year may not see the runaway home-price growth of 2021, but certain markets are set to see prices rise considerably in the new year. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey of more than 20 economic and housing experts to gauge their expectations of home-price growth, inflation and interest-rate movements in the year ahead. The group predicted that median home prices will rise by 5.7% in 2022, compared with a 4% rate of inflation overall.
moodyonthemarket.com

Home Prices and Availability Level Off and Decline Slightly in SW Michigan November Report

Constantly rising home prices couldn’t last forever. And that’s what’s been the case in our recent exclusive MOTM “first look” summaries from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. Home prices are still favorable to sellers, but moderating a bit, and the housing supply of available homes on the market is levelling off. It would be fair to say the market is “normalizing” and in a less “frantic” state than during the thick of the pandemic, when it seemed sellers were in a race to get their homes on the market, and buyers were feeling the pressure of fast-rising prices.
