Please Enable JavaScript

There is still time to make a few smart financial tax-saving moves, something we talk about annually. I know that most taxpayers by now have reviewed their situations with their accountants, but here are a few things that I always feel I have to highlight at this time of year, making it clear that I am not a tax expert. First, once again for the 2021 tax year, you can take a $300-per-individual, or $600-per-couple filing jointly,...

INCOME TAX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO