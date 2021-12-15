ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Bitcoin Matters for Human Rights - Fodé Diop

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Fodé Diop, a Senegalese Bitcoin educator and developer, uses his own...

cryptonews.com

dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
cryptonews.com

First Crypto Investment Outflows in 17 Weeks, MicroStrategy's BTC Strategy + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling USD 142m, the first outflow following a 17 week run of inflows, and the largest weekly outflow on record, per CoinShares data. It happened at a time when there have been considerable outflows across all risk assets following the recent US Federal Reserve statement on tapering, the firm said, stressing that outflows represent only 0.23% of total assets under management (AuM). "From an historical perspective, [the outflows] are small relative to the outflows in early 2018 where weekly outflows represented up to 1.6% of AuM. Also, the outflows come at a time of record yearly inflows peaking at USD 9.5bn, relative to inflows totaling USD 6.7bn in 2020," CoinShares said. Bitcoin (BTC) outflows reached USD 89m, compared with USD 150m in June. Ethereum (ETH) saw record outflows totaling USD 64m and has in the past countered BTC’s outflows.
cryptonews.com

Investor Purchases 330 Adidas NFTs Using Smart Contract - 328 More Than the Cap

Sportswear giant Adidas dropped its non-fungible token (NFT) collection “Into the Metaverse” with 30,000 pieces on Friday - and while the sale was capped at a maximum of two items per person, one user managed to hoover up 330 pieces using a smart contract. According to Montana Wong,...
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Builds Civilization - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator, author, and developer Jimmy Song reads through the latest issue of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Lightning Workshop by BTC Sessions

In this video, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions leads a workshop on how to use the Lightning Network. Recorded on October 14, 2021, at the Understanding Bitcoin 2021 conference.
cryptonews.com

The Bull Case For Ethereum

Anthony Sassano, DC Investor, and Cyrus Younessi return to Bankless to complete the Bull Case for Ethereum Trilogy. They are interviewed by Bankless hosts David Hoffman and Ryan Adams. The episode premiered on December 20, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Another Step Towards ETH 2.0: Ethereum Devs Ask the Community to Test on Kintsugi Testnet

The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain's Kintsugi Testnet is now live, allowing users to test and prototype the merge of proof-of-work (PoW) with the beacon chain proof-of-stake (PoS) system. Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko announced the news on Monday, saying that Kintsugi, "a longer-lived public testnet," has eventually launched after four ephemeral...
cryptonews.com

CBDC: New Forms of Digital Money

Dr. Jörg Kukies, State Secretary at Federal Chancellery, Adam Gagen, VP for EMEA Government Affairs at American Express, Peter Kerstens, Advisor for Financial Sector Digitalisation and Cybersecurity at European Commission, and Mr. Andrew Abir, Deputy Governor at Bank of Israel discuss the promise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
cryptonews.com

Chinese Tech Giants Ready Metaverse, NFT Moves Despite Regulatory Scrutiny

China’s tech giants are hopeful of launching metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) businesses despite suffering a torrid year at the hands of the country’s vehemently anti-crypto government. Heavy-hitters including JD.com and Alibaba have laid out plans that involve metaverse and NFTs, although regulations have forced them to make cosmetic name changes.
cryptonews.com

BitMEX to Launch BMEX Token in 2022, Announces Airdrop

Major crypto derivates exchange BitMEX said it will launch its token, BMEX, in 2022, in two phases. The first phase, an airdrop, "starts now," the company said, adding that users trading from now until the end of March, will be airdropped BMEX according to their trading volume. They have already...
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Inch Higher, AVAX Rallies

Bitcoin price is up 6% and it surpassed the USD 48,500 resistance. Ethereum climbed above USD 4,000, XRP could clear USD 0.90. AVAX rallied 15% and surpassed the USD 115 level. Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the USD 45,500 support zone. BTC was able to clear the USD...
cryptonews.com

6th Hack This Month Confirmed: Bent Finance Asks Investors to Withdraw all Funds

High yield staking platform Bent Finance has confirmed that it has been attacked, advising investors to withdraw funds - becoming the sixth hacked decentralized finance (DeFi) platform we reported on this month alone. So far, reported-on December hacks include Badger DAO, Bitmart, AscendEX, Vulcan Forged, and Grim Finance. Then, in...
The Conversation U.S.

UN fails to agree on 'killer robot' ban as nations pour billions into autonomous weapons research

Autonomous weapon systems – commonly known as killer robots – may have killed human beings for the first time ever last year, according to a recent United Nations Security Council report on the Libyan civil war. History could well identify this as the starting point of the next major arms race, one that has the potential to be humanity’s final one. The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons debated the question of banning autonomous weapons at its once-every-five-years review meeting in Geneva Dec. 13-17, 2021, but didn’t reach consensus on a ban. Established in 1983, the convention has been updated...
