Animal agriculture is focused on sustainability

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 the South Carolina Aquarium hosted its largest annual fundraising event, the Conservation Gala, with an evening dedicated to honoring environmental stewards and recognizing those that have made positive impacts on the community. Walter E. Massey, Ph.D, President of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, received the Environmental Stewardship Award; Google received the Community Impact Award; and Jaime Thom, School Programs Manager at the South Carolina Aquarium, received the Victor Samra, Jr. Leadership Award.
