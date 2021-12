NATICK – Dolphin Seafood Restaurant in Natick will close in December after almost three decades in business. “It is with a heavy heart we announce that the Dolphin Seafood will be closing its doors at the end of this month. Our decision was a very difficult one that we did not take lightly. We are incredibly grateful to all of our loyal customers that we have served in the last 27 years,” wrote Ted Giannacopoulous.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO