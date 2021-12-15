Montgomery College Recognized for Three Top Programs in the U.S. Including “Best Community College in Maryland”
Higher education resource guide releases the best institution programs for 2022. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning, has included Montgomery College (MC) in its list of programs assessed for 2022. It recognized MC as #1 in the Best Community College in Maryland and Best Online...mcnews.montgomerycollege.edu
