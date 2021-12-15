Notre Dame Signs Tight End Holden Staes

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Georgia tight end Holden Staes.

HOLDEN STAES PROFILE

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High School: Westminster

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230

Career Stats: 51 catches, 744 yards (14.6 YPC), 7 TD / 53 tackles, 13 TFL

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, LSU, Texas, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Auburn, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Purdue, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Kentucky, Colorado

Recruited By: John McNulty

Player Comp: Durham Smythe

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 236 overall - No. 12 tight end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 270 overall - No. 7 tight end

247Sports: 4-star - No. 19 tight end

Rivals: 3-star - No. 23 tight end

Composite: 4-star - No. 324 overall - No. 14 tight end

STRENGTHS

Staes has a bit of a throwback tight end body, checking in around 6-4 and 230 pounds with a strong, sturdy build. He'll continue to fill out and should be an easy 250+ pounds when he's done filling out. Beyond the frame, Staes has an impressive catch radius thanks to very long arms that he can shoot quickly to the football

The Westminster standout has always been a smooth athlete, but as a senior he showed a better burst off the line, which resulted in him getting downfield even quicker. He's a legit weapon up the seams and he's a tough matchup for linebackers. Staes shows a good feel for working open against the zone.

He has always had the agility and to develop into a good route runner, and that part of his game improved during his senior season. What stood out the most is how much better he was coming off the ball. Staes showed a really nice burst off the line, he kept his base and was quick out of cuts and his acceleration improved. Staes looked so much more comfortable as a route runner, and in an offense that threw more he would have put up huge numbers as a senior.

Staes has impressive ball skills. His length is a significant asset, he snatches the ball quickly out of the air, his hands are strong, he shows good timing as a leaper and he shows much-needed focus in traffic. His toughness making grabs over the middle is also an asset.

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

At some point I expect his blocking to be a big part of his game, but there is still a lot of work for him in this department. He tends to come off high at the snap and he needs to use his hands a bit more effectively. Staes gives the necessary effort as a blocker, but he'll need to continue filling out and getting stronger.

His route running took a jump but more consistency is needed. At times he'll hop in and out of cuts and he'll lose his base at times. These are normal things you see from a young tight end, so it's not a concern, just something he'll need to keep working on.

NOTRE DAME FIT

I can't help but think of a thicker version of Durham Smythe when I watch Staes. He can work the vertical routes, but right now the Notre Dame offense is built more around the short to intermediate routes, but a tight end with the speed to get linebackers in chase mode is a must, and Staes is quite good at that.

Staes moved all around the Westminster offense, and his ability to play outside, in the slot and attached is exactly what Notre Dame needs in a tight end. His blocking will need to improve but he puts in the work and the potential is there.

At the very least Staes has the tools to be a good blocker and chain mover that can do damage in the red zone. If he continues to develop the way I think he's capable of I could see him becoming a significant deep seam weapon in the manner that Smythe was.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178