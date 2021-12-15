ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs Quarterback Steve Angeli

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLE2t_0dNQiCyh00

Notre Dame has signed New Jersey quarterback Steve Angeli.

STEVE ANGELI PROFILE

Hometown: Oradell, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

2021 Stats: 117-170 (68.8%), 1,717 yards, 15 TD, 2 INT / 218 rush yards, 4 TD

IB Grade: 3.5

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Boston College, Iowa, West Virginia, Maryland, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Rutgers

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

Player Comp: Sean Clifford, Penn State

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 143 overall - No. 7 pocket passer

Rivals: 3-star - No. 21 pro-style QB

On3: 3-star - No. 37 QB

247Sports: 3-star - No. 37 QB

Composite: 4-star - No. 295 overall - No. 21 QB

STRENGTHS

Angeli certainly has the body for the position, checking in around 6-3 and 215 pounds. The Bergen Catholic signal caller has an impressively quick release that is easily repeatable, and he shows good zip on intermediate throws. Angeli is very accurate on short throws and he shows good touch on throws down the field.

His body body combines with good pocket mobility and a strong presence in the pocket, which allows him to stay strong in the pocket as he works through his progressions, he does a good job keeping his eyes downfield as he goes through reads, he can bounce off contact and his strength and nimble footwork gives him quality escapability.

I love Angeli's ball handling in the run game and play actions, and his timing from the shotgun improved during his senior season. He is a much better passer from the shotgun at this point than he is playing under center.

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

Angeli doesn't have a huge arm, and once you get past 30-35 yards he's more of a touch guy. With his frame and young body I believe there's still room for this part of his game to improve. As he builds up his lower body in the Notre Dame strength program I think you'll see him get more zip on the intermediate to deep-intermediate throws, and his deep ball will improve.

While Angeli improved his timing as a senior, especially on short throws, he still has too many snaps where he's late getting to his read, and his anticipation isn't always where it needs to be. There were promising signs as a senior, and he has enough arm to be very effective as his timing and anticipation improves.

Angeli isn't the most accuracy quarterback once you get past 10 yards. His ball placement is spotty and he tends to throw high over the middle.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Angeli is a pure modern pocket passer in that he is athletic enough to move around the pocket, move the chains and even pull a read zone and move the chains. He's a smart kid that still doesn't have a ton of experience, so there's a lot of room for improvement.

He has the quick release and quick feet needed to execute the quick game, RPOs and play-action throws that Notre Dame likes to run. As his arm strength improves and he cleans up his release point (which impacts his ball placement) he'll be even more effective down the field.

Angeli has a Jack Coan type ceiling in the Irish offense. He hasn't shown elite tools at this point, but he's a gamer, he's tough, he's smart and he has room to continue growing his game. If you put talent around him he can win.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Stanford, IN
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Arizona State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Syracuse, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer is headed to Texas, as the transfer signed with Stephen F. Austin Univerity on Wednesday. Maurer visited Stephen F. Austin last weekend. SFA plays is a strong FCS program that went 8-4 with a 28-22 loss to Texas Tech and a 21-20 loss to then-FCS...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Int#Td Ib Grade#Lsu#Rutgers#Penn State#Espn#Bergen Catholic
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past Appalachian State, 92-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach […]
DURHAM, NC
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
780
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy