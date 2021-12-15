ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Autopsy reveals ex-NFL player accused of killing six people suffered from extensive brain disease

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 61

Tellsitlikeitiz
4d ago

Why is there always an excuse for senseless murder. What a disgrace to the memory of the deceased! CTE does not make someone go out and kill wantonly.

Reply(5)
12
ツArize Katakana
4d ago

When you get a traumatic brain injury or disease it changes your thinking and personality. it is sad all the way around

Reply
8
Camie Daigle
5d ago

Just curious that boxer Ali was beaten in the head other athletes who have been in sports for decades have never done something like this . But some have done bad things why now this is coming out? Was he vaxxed? Could that be the exception to this? Just wondering wth?

Reply(6)
4
Related
Daily Mail

Human remains found in hunt for ex-NFL star Kevin Ware's missing girlfriend six months after she disappeared following fight with him at house party and cops named him as a suspect

Human remains have been found in the hunt for ex-NFL star Kevin Ware's missing girlfriend, six months after the sportsman was named a suspect in her disappearance. Taylor Pomaski, 29, of Spring, Texas, a town about 25 miles north of Houston, was last seen at a house party in April before she disappeared.
NFL
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Taylor Pomaski: Police find human remains in search for former NFL player’s missing girlfriend

Police in Texas have found human remains linked to the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr.“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday.Ms Pomaski has been missing since a house party on 25 April, where she was seen arguing with Mr Ware, her boyfriend of nearly a year.The last two posts on the woman’s Facebook featuring Cinderella saying all she did was “suffer,” and a post two weeks later announcing...
NFL
Hot 107.9

Former New Orleans Saints Player Dies While In Police Custody In Alabama

This Ex-NFL player has died while in the custody of police in Alabama after being arrested for an altercation. Glenn Foster Jr. the 31 years old African-American male and former professional football player for the New Orleans Saints back in 2013 was arrested Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Alabama during a high speed chase. He was caught going 90 […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Police#American Football
Vibe

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested And Released On Federal Assault Charges, Alleged Victim Speaks Out

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested and released on federal abuse charges after a violent video of him allegedly physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral. The 30-year-old athlete turned himself in last Thursday (Nov. 18) after flying into Florida from Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports. In the disturbing footage, Stacy allegedly attacked the mother of his 5-month-old son with punches before throwing her into a television. The abuse took place in front of the infant, the digital tabloid reported. The alleged victim Kristin Evans is Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, and according to CBS, she uploaded the video to the internet herself. Following...
NFL
WEKU

An ex-NFL player who killed 6 people and then himself had CTE, doctors say

A former NFL player who shot and killed six people and then took his own life in April was suffering from a severe medical condition brought on by repeated head trauma, doctors announced Tuesday. Boston University neuropathologists said Phillip Adams had CTE — or chronic traumatic encephalopathy — a degenerative...
NFL
Insider

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' sudden death at age 33 highlights how many Black men have seizure disorders

Experts told Insider Demaryius Thomas' sudden unexpected death last week was likely from epilepsy. Non-Hispanic Black people had the highest age-adjusted death rate for epilepsy, a study found. Experts told Insider fixing the disparities requires increased awareness and quality healthcare. The abrupt death of retired NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas...
NFL
Times Daily

Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies in police custody at the age of 31

Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL
mocomotive.com

Investigators Find Human Remains During Search for Missing Woman Who Prosecutors Suspect Was Murdered by Ex-NFL Player Boyfriend

Investigators said late last week that they found human remains during their search for a missing Texas 29-year-old Texas woman Taylor Pomaski, but authorities still haven’t made a positive identification. A prosecutor in Montgomery County, Texas, has said that Pomaski’s boyfriend, former NFL Player Kevin Ware, 41, was a…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nashville News Hub

“He was the fittest, healthiest person I know”, Anti-vaxxer said he wished he had been vaccinated before he died after suffering from an infection and organ failure after contracting COVID-19

According to reports, before going onto a ventilator in hospital, the 42-year-old rock climber and bodybuilder told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. Unfortunately, he died in intensive care after suffering from an infection and organ failure. The 42-year-old father sent a message to his twin sister saying “don’t let them give up on me” shortly before he died after contracting Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Autopsy finds former NFL player accused of shooting six suffered from CTE

Former professional football player Phillip Adams, who allegedly shot and killed six people before killing himself, suffered from a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma, researchers found. Following an autopsy of his brain, doctors found Adams, 32, had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is associated with paranoia,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy