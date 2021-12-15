Autopsy reveals ex-NFL player accused of killing six people suffered from extensive brain disease
Why is there always an excuse for senseless murder. What a disgrace to the memory of the deceased! CTE does not make someone go out and kill wantonly.
When you get a traumatic brain injury or disease it changes your thinking and personality. it is sad all the way around
Just curious that boxer Ali was beaten in the head other athletes who have been in sports for decades have never done something like this . But some have done bad things why now this is coming out? Was he vaxxed? Could that be the exception to this? Just wondering wth?
