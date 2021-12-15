ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia Stock Was Hot Before, But the Metaverse Should Light Things Up

By Vandita Jadeja
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is here to stay and soar. Known for the best graphic cards in the industry, NVDA is a hot tech company today. It has taken the video game experience to another level and has made intensive video games a reality. It generates a significant part of...

InvestorPlace

Nvidia Stock Still Has Valuation Problems, But Its Future Looks Bright

Traders have been dumping Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock for a month while investors wait for their opportunity to pounce. It’s still not cheap. Trading today at around $278, Nvidia has a market cap of $707 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27.7 billion this year for the chip design company,...
Motley Fool

Rivian Stock Is Now Down 45% From its Highs. Is the EV Upstart a Buy?

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) burst out of the gates following its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10. In a matter of days, the electric vehicle maker's stock price soared as much as 130% from its IPO price of $78. Yet since that time, Rivian's shares have fallen back down to...
InvestorPlace

Intel Can Bounce Back With These 2 Strong Moves

Once a top tech stock, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has had a rough year. The pandemic has been kind on tech stocks, but competitors haven’t. INTC stock faced massive competition in recent years, and it has led to a decline in the market share. Intel stock hasn’t moved much in the...
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investor! The weekend break is over and that means it’s time to get back to work with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!. News moving stocks this morning include acquisitions, FDA approval, collaboration deals, and more!. Let’s get into that news below!. Pre-Market Stock Movers:...
InvestorPlace

EV Strategy, Growing Sales Should Mean New Highs for Ford Stock

Investors in auto giant Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have seen triple-digit returns in 2021. Year-to-date, F stock has returned over 131.5%. By comparison, the Dow Jones U.S. Automobiles index is up by 52%. The stock price hit a multi-year high of $21.46 a share on Dec. 10 and closed last week...
InvestorPlace

AMC Stock Looks as If It Has a Lot More Room to Fall

I’m often a contrarian voice on stocks. But when it comes to AMC (NYSE:AMC) stock, I embrace what appears to be the view of most pundits and analysts. Specifically, I agree that AMC’s shares have peaked and that they are headed much lower. Indeed, with movie theater attendance...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures sink on omicron concerns after rough week. U.S. stock futures dropped more than 1% on Monday, heading into a holiday-shortened week filled with concern about how quickly the omicron Covid variant is spreading around the world. Dow futures fell more than 400 points after the 30-stock average dropped nearly 1.5% on Friday and sank almost 1.7% for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% on Friday and nearly 2% for the week. The Nasdaq dipped 0.07% on Friday and sank roughly 3% for the week. Despite the recent weakness, all three benchmarks were still way up for the year, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising more than 15.5%, 23% and 17.7%, respectively, in 2021, as of Friday's close.
