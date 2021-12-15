National Signing Day: Ole Miss updates

OXFORD — Wednesday is National Signing Day, the first day of the early signing period for college football players. No. 8 Ole Miss will be signing players to its class throughout the day, and the Daily Journal will be keeping a live thread as the newest Rebels become official.

The early signing period ends Friday. If players don't sign during this period, they cannot sign until Feb. 2, 2022.

Update (2:02 p.m.)

Running back Quinshon Judkins has signed his letter of intent. The three-star back from Pike Road High (AL) ran for 4,220 yards and 67 touchdowns in his high school career.

Update (1:15 p.m.)

Three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Dillon (Tylertown High) has signed with Ole Miss. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. He committed to the Rebels in July. Dillon caught 52 passes for 942 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Chiefs this season.

Update (11:53 a.m.)

Linebacker/safety Jaron Willis (Lee County High, GA) announced he will play at Ole Miss. The four-star prospect is the No. 170 ranked player in the class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds and was previously committed to Georgia Tech. He is now the highest-rated player in the class.

Update (10:36 a.m.)

Three-star athlete Tyler Banks (Nottoway High in VA) has signed with Ole Miss. He's listed as a linebacker by the Rebels and had offers from Michigan, Cal, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

Update (10:01 a.m.)

Four-star safety Taylor Groves has signed with Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 182-pounder from Tennessee committed to the Rebels in June. He is 247Sports' No. 276 player in the class.

Update (9:43 a.m.)

Moss Point wide receiver Larry Simmons has signed with Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound receiver is a three-star prospect who committed to the Rebels back in January.

Update (9:24 a.m.)

Four-star cornerback Nick Cull from Seminole County (GA) has signed. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

Update (8:32 a.m.)

Tight end Kyirin Heath from Mansfield Legacy High (TX) has signed with Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4, 232 pound, three-star prospect committed in June.

Update (8:21 a.m.)

Ole Miss' signing class has moved up to 26th nationally, according to 247Sports. It was ranked 32nd earlier in the week.

Update (7:48 a.m.)

Opelika High (AL) cornerback Jarell Stinson is on the board. The 5-foot-10, 160 pounder is a three-star prospect, according to 247. He committed to the Rebels in late September.

Update (7:43 a.m.)

Northeast Mississippi Community College linebacker Reginald Hughes has signed. The three-star from Tunica committed to the Rebels back in June.

Update (7:38 a.m.)

Another flip. Offensive lineman Cam East has officially been signed. East, a three-star prospect from St. Augustine in New Orleans, was previously a Mississippi State commit.

Update (7:26 a.m.)

Parkview Magnet (Littler Rock, AR) linebacker Jaylon White has signed. The three-star linebacker is listed at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds.

Update (7:21 a.m.)

The crown jewel (so far) of the class has been signed, as Germantown's Zxavian Harris signed his paperwork. The four-star defensive tackle was listed as 247Sports' No. 175 overall player in its composite rankings.

Ole Miss commit Zxavian Harris is more than meets the eye

Update (7:16 a.m.)

The first prospect to sign with Ole Miss was offensive lineman Preston Cushman, a three-star offensive lineman from Calvary Christian in Clearwater (FL). He has since been joined by punter Fraser Masin from Australia's Nudgee College and offensive lineman Flip Carswell from Washington County high in Tennille (GA). Carswell is a three-star prospect who was committed to Miami.

Cushman committed to Ole Miss in July.