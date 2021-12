The cryptocurrency market continues to seesaw between recovery and renewed declines. Its total cap is down by 3% in the past 24 hours according to CoinGecko, dropping to $2.3 trillion. Most major coins have fallen along with it, including bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH) and solana (SOL). However, the weekend brings the possibility of another rebound, a pattern the market has witnessed repeatedly in recent weeks. The following 5 cryptocurrency could see a price boom this weekend, with many also exhibiting good long-term potential.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO