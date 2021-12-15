Ohio State football 2022 recruiting class early signing day tracker
Wednesday, December 15, marks the official start of the early signing period and we are here to inform you each time a young man that plays the game of American football inks his name and becomes a part of the Buckeye brotherhood.
Ohio State is expected to bring in another top-five or top-ten national recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. It’ll be fast and furious with somewhere between 20 to 23 high school prep players notifying head coach Ryan Day and staff that they are making good on their verbal commitments and trusting them to be the next step in their football careers on the banks of the Olentangy.
So, check back often, and as we get word that each member of the class we expect to sign is in, we’ll inform you. As with any signing day, we’ll stay on top of any surprises as well.
Here’s where things stand so far when it comes to Ohio State and signing day 2022. We’ll update you throughout the day as things change.
Jyaire Brown, Cornerback
Measurables: 6 feet, 178-pounds
School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 CB, 155th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Kojo Antwi, Wide-Receiver
Measurables: 6 feet, 190-pounds
School/hometown: Lambert, Suwanee, GA
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 WR, 146th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Ryan Turner, Cornerback
Measurables: 6 feet, 180-pounds
School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 36 CB, 338th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Kye Stokes, Defensive Back
Measurables: 6 feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds
School/hometown: Armwood, Seffner, FL
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 17 ATH, 359th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
C.J. Hicks, Linebacker
Measurables: 6 feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds
School/hometown: Archbishop Alter, Dayton, OH
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 LB, 12th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5 feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds
School/hometown: St. Rita, Chicago, IL
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 10 WR, 72nd overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Caden Curry, Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 250-pounds
School/hometown: Center Grove, Greenwood, IN
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 14 DL, 88th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Dallan Hayden, Running Back
Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds
School/hometown: Christian Brothers, Memphis, TN
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 RB, 281st overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Sonny Styles, Safety
Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 215-pounds
School/hometown: Pickerington Central, Pickerington, OH
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 S, 13th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-feet, 165-pounds
School/hometown: Lake Travis, Austin, TX
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 9 WR, 68th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 325-pounds
School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 10 OT, 114th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 305-pounds
School/hometown: St. Clairsville, St. Clairsville, OH
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 117 OT, 1,203rd overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Bennett Christian, Tight End
Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 240-pounds
School/hometown: Allatoona, Acworth, GA
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 TE, 379th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Kenyetta Jackson, Jr., Edge Rusher
Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 235-pounds
School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 7 EDGE, 70th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 285-pounds
School/hometown: Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 26 OT, 329th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Devin Brown, Quarterback
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 190-pounds
School/hometown: Corner Canyon, Draper, UT
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 6 QB, 53rd overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-feet, 175-pounds
School/hometown: Chandler, Chandler, AZ
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 15 WR, 106th overall
Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent
Gabe Powers, Linebacker
Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 230-pounds
School/hometown: Marysville, Marysville, OH
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 6 LB, 61st overall
Status: Verbally committed. Will sign national letter of intent on Friday at school ceremony
Terrance Brooks, Cornerback
Measurables: 5-feet, 1-inches, 190-pounds
School/hometown: Little Elm, Little Elm, TX
247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 8 CB, 59th overall
