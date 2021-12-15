Ohio State football 2022 recruiting class early signing day tracker

Wednesday, December 15, marks the official start of the early signing period and we are here to inform you each time a young man that plays the game of American football inks his name and becomes a part of the Buckeye brotherhood.

Ohio State is expected to bring in another top-five or top-ten national recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. It’ll be fast and furious with somewhere between 20 to 23 high school prep players notifying head coach Ryan Day and staff that they are making good on their verbal commitments and trusting them to be the next step in their football careers on the banks of the Olentangy.

So, check back often, and as we get word that each member of the class we expect to sign is in, we’ll inform you. As with any signing day, we’ll stay on top of any surprises as well.

Here’s where things stand so far when it comes to Ohio State and signing day 2022. We’ll update you throughout the day as things change.

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback

Measurables: 6 feet, 178-pounds

School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 CB, 155th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Kojo Antwi, Wide-Receiver

Measurables: 6 feet, 190-pounds

School/hometown: Lambert, Suwanee, GA

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 WR, 146th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

Measurables: 6 feet, 180-pounds

School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 36 CB, 338th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Kye Stokes, Defensive Back

Measurables: 6 feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds

School/hometown: Armwood, Seffner, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 17 ATH, 359th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Measurables: 6 feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

School/hometown: Archbishop Alter, Dayton, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 LB, 12th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5 feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds

School/hometown: St. Rita, Chicago, IL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 10 WR, 72nd overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Caden Curry, Defensive Line

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 250-pounds

School/hometown: Center Grove, Greenwood, IN

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 14 DL, 88th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds

School/hometown: Christian Brothers, Memphis, TN

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 RB, 281st overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Sonny Styles, Safety

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 215-pounds

School/hometown: Pickerington Central, Pickerington, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 S, 13th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-feet, 165-pounds

School/hometown: Lake Travis, Austin, TX

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 9 WR, 68th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 325-pounds

School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 10 OT, 114th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 305-pounds

School/hometown: St. Clairsville, St. Clairsville, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 117 OT, 1,203rd overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Bennett Christian, Tight End

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 240-pounds

School/hometown: Allatoona, Acworth, GA

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 TE, 379th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Kenyetta Jackson, Jr., Edge Rusher

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 235-pounds

School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 7 EDGE, 70th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 285-pounds

School/hometown: Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 26 OT, 329th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Devin Brown, Quarterback

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 190-pounds

School/hometown: Corner Canyon, Draper, UT

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 6 QB, 53rd overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-feet, 175-pounds

School/hometown: Chandler, Chandler, AZ

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 15 WR, 106th overall

Status: SIGNED National Letter of Intent

Gabe Powers, Linebacker

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 230-pounds

School/hometown: Marysville, Marysville, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 6 LB, 61st overall

Status: Verbally committed. Will sign national letter of intent on Friday at school ceremony

Terrance Brooks, Cornerback

Measurables: 5-feet, 1-inches, 190-pounds

School/hometown: Little Elm, Little Elm, TX

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 8 CB, 59th overall

Status: Flipped to Texas