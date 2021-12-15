ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Dominican Republic: five myths about migration and remittances

By Erika Padron
World Bank Blogs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dominican Republic received a record number of remittances in 2020, which were a lifeline to help more than 400 thousand households during COVID-19 , one of the worst economic crises. Latino migrants in general, and Dominicans in particular, supported their families from abroad despite their own difficulties with employment during...

blogs.worldbank.org

World Bank Blogs

A Christmas Tale and 3 lessons on migration

In 1931, Maria Josefina Medina and Elias de Llano left Spain and embarked on their journey to then prosperous and promising Venezuela. Their 1-year-old baby, Luis Enrique de Llano Medina, my grandfather, celebrated his first birthday on the ship as was registered upon their arrival to the Port of New York on December 25, 1931, to then continue to their final destination. They were the first in their family to ever leave Spain in a genealogical tree that goes back to Spaniard settlers in the 700s. They were escaping social and economic insecurity and from a war-threatened Valencia.
SOCIETY
World Bank Blogs

The changing face of transit migration in Mexico: higher remittances

In observance of International Migrants Day, Dec 18. Mexico has become a transit country as a stopping point in the journey of several Central American migrants to their intended destination in the United States. The profile of the migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador have changed. The recent migrants’ flows are more diversified and composed of families, children, and unaccompanied children while traditional migration flows were composed of young men.
IMMIGRATION
World Bank Blogs

Migrants, platform work and resilience

In observance of the International Migrants Day, Dec 18. When Dee moved to Canada, she had high hopes of working back into her field of civil engineering, where had studied and worked in Syria. Canada was the place where she found herself hopeful, joyful for a new beginning of not being judged by the colour of her skin, ethnicity, religion – it was going to be her new community and home. Even during the thick of the pandemic when all opportunities seemed lost, rather than sitting at home, she was adamant about volunteering and giving back to her community. Dee is one of the many food couriers we see bustling and working around our cities and communities everywhere in the world – their movement is an undercurrent of economic transactions, a thread connecting people and services together, a steady pulse that drives a cities’ desire for instantaneity and convenience. They are part of a growing population of ‘on-demand’, platform economy workers, and migrants are essential in keeping this economy growing.
IMMIGRATION
World Bank Blogs

Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Ryerson University

Anna Triandafyllidou is an internationally recognized sociologist and migration policy expert whose interdisciplinary research focuses on the governance of migration and asylum; the management of cultural diversity, nationalism and identity issues; and overall, the contemporary challenges of migration and integration across different world regions. Prior to her CERC at Ryerson...
AMERICAS
#Remittances#International Migration#Dominican Republic#Economy#Latino#Dominicans#The World Bank#Idb#Mepyd#The Central Bank
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Wants Closer Ties to the Dominican Republic

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is backing a measure “reaffirming the importance of the partnership between the governments of the United States and the Dominican Republic” and “recognizes the enduring diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties that bind the two nations and calls for furthering relations to advance mutual prosperity and security interests.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
