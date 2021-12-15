Dominican Republic: five myths about migration and remittances

In observance of the International Migrants Day, Dec 18. When Dee moved to Canada, she had high hopes of working back into her field of civil engineering, where had studied and worked in Syria. Canada was the place where she found herself hopeful, joyful for a new beginning of not being judged by the colour of her skin, ethnicity, religion – it was going to be her new community and home. Even during the thick of the pandemic when all opportunities seemed lost, rather than sitting at home, she was adamant about volunteering and giving back to her community. Dee is one of the many food couriers we see bustling and working around our cities and communities everywhere in the world – their movement is an undercurrent of economic transactions, a thread connecting people and services together, a steady pulse that drives a cities’ desire for instantaneity and convenience. They are part of a growing population of ‘on-demand’, platform economy workers, and migrants are essential in keeping this economy growing.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO