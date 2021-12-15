Worker Says She Risked Discipline If She Left Job Amid Storm

If you are looking for your next backdrop for family photos take a short drive to the Grand Falls Waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the perfect family photo backdrop. But, if you're looking for a one-of-0a-kind backdrop I have found the perfect location. Great Falls Waterfall is located on Shoal Creek in Joplin, Missouri the 12 foot drop down and 163-feet long will give you the perfect photo opportunity.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO