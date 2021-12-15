ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker Says She Risked Discipline If She Left Job Amid Storm

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
An employee of the Kentucky candle factory where eight workers were killed by a tornado says a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary...

Factory Workers Say They Were Told They'd Be Fired If They Left Job Amid Tornado Warning

Workers at a Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a tornado said supervisors threatened to fire them if they left their jobs early to try to avoid the twister’s path. The Mayfield Consumer Products factory in Mayfield was destroyed on Friday after a tornado barreled through the area. Eight people were confirmed dead and eight remained missing at the factory as of Sunday, but more than 90 others had been located.
