Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in reducing undernutrition. The proportion of stunted children under five fell from 43 to 31 percent between 2007 and 2018 while wasting in children nearly halved – from 17 percent in 2007 to 8 percent in 2018. Yet much remains to be done as a third of all children in Bangladesh under the age of five are stunted, and nearly one in five women are underweight. Additionally, poor nutrition of adolescent girls and pregnant mothers impacts the growth and development of their children, trapping them in a cycle of undernutrition.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO