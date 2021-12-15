ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scynexis's (SCYX) Ibrexafungerp Granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for the Indication of Invasive Candidiasis

 6 days ago

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan medicinal product designation to ibrexafungerp for the indication of invasive candidiasis (IC). “Our vision for ibrexafungerp is to build a...

