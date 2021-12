Top Rank president Todd DuBoef believes heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury should defend his title by facing Dillian Whyte as his next opponent in 2022.The Gypsy King ended his rivalry with Deontay Wilder in October by winning the final of their trilogy of bouts in one of the most sensational heavyweight clashes on all-time, and the identity of his next opponent was left up in the air after Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua in London in the same month.With Usyk and Joshua set to take each other on in a re-match next spring, the WBC ordered Fury’s team to...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO