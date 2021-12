Following a trend among major companies in recent weeks, Nike has delayed its plan to return to U.S. offices indefinitely. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, which was viewed by FN, Nike’s chief human resources officer Monique Matheson said that that employees will no longer be required to return to Nike’s U.S. offices on its previously announced date of Jan. 10, 2022. The memo cited the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and the latest Omicron variant as reasons for the delay. “Experts are predicting case levels to surge in the coming weeks, which coincides with our planned...

