Sera Prognostics (SERA) has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Patel Gautam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that meet patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced that NASDAQ has added the company to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index® (Nasdaq: NBI) effective December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Added to Nasdaq Biotech Index

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI). Harmony's addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been added to the NASDAQ Biotech Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index ("NBI"). Kinnate's addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) to be Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced that the Company has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Infinity Pharma (INFI) Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Harrow Health (HROW) to Join Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Announces Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sanofi (SNY) Acquires Amunix Immuno-Oncology Pipeline with Next-Gen Conditionally Activated Biologics

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN® and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate, AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing potentially transformative cancer therapies in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones. The acquisition supports Sanofi's efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

