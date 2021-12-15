ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

SDSU Extension

ppioneer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNet wrap is a common and effective binding material for bales, but what are...

Brookings Register

Ag Extension professionals recognized

BROOKINGS – The South Dakota Association of Agricultural Extension Professionals (SDAAEP) announced the 2021 state and regional award winners at their annual meeting on Oct. 26. The association also presented its Friend of SDAAEP award to Dakota Farm Talk’s Pam Geppert. The SDAAEP is the state chapter of...
BROOKINGS, SD
farmforum.net

SDSU Extension hosts cattle AI day camp at Cottonwood Field Station

Brookings, S.D. — Twenty 4-H youth involved in the beef project area traveled to the Cottonwood Field Station to participate in the South Dakota State University Extension Cattle AI Day Camp held Nov. 6. During the day camp, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialists Olivia Amundson, Kiernan Brandt and Adele...
BROOKINGS, SD
Capital Journal

SDSU releasing sheep, goat survey results

In January 2021, the South Dakota State University Extension small ruminant team, in collaboration with colleagues throughout the United States, kicked off a survey inviting sheep and goat producers to share their interests and needs to help direct future Extension programming. After receiving significant responses nationwide, the SDSU Extension small ruminant team would like to invite producers, allied members and academia to join them for an online discussion as they continue to the results.
AGRICULTURE
onidawatchman.com

Klingbeil estate a $17 million windfall for SDSU

Upon his death, lifelong Sully County resident Maynard Klingbeil left 2683 acres of land to the SDSU Foundation. The land was sold at auction last Tuesday, December 7, and garnered an average of $6,573/acre – nearly $17 million for South Dakota State University. “We didn’t get to know him...
SULLY COUNTY, SD
farmforum.net

SDSU Livestock Judging Team named reserve national champions

Brookings, S.D. — The South Dakota State University Livestock Judging Team was named the reserve national champion team at the National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest on Nov. 15 at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the highest SDSU has placed at the national contest since...
BROOKINGS, SD
ppioneer.com

Dakota Gardener

Houseplants are on a popularity streak that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. If they are marketed for the Christmas season like they were for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you will not be able to turn around without running into them. A popular plant that I see in my shopping trips are air plants. Air plants belong to the Tillandsia […]
GARDENING
sdsu.edu

SDSU Ranks in Top Three for Students Studying Abroad

San Diego State University is third in the nation for the number of students who studied abroad during the 2019-20 academic year, an often transformative experience that reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to developing global leaders. The ranking in Open Doors 2021, released last month by the Institute of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SDSU Collegian

Official SDSU opportunity center plan announced

South Dakota State University unveiled its plan for the Wintrode Student Success and Opportunity Center to students Friday via email. This comes after a Board of Regents meeting held Dec. 8-9 at SDSU, where each regental university presented their current plans for the opportunity centers. “The center is an inclusive...
COLLEGES
Brookings Register

National spotlight shines on SDSU’s power, energy scholars

BROOKINGS – Power and energy systems students in the electrical engineering program at South Dakota State University continue to shine bright on the national level. Five students were selected for major scholarships from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest technical professional organization, and one of them was named the region’s top student.
BROOKINGS, SD

