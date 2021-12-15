ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Reports Publication of Clinical Data Showing Reduced Hospital Length of Stay and Reduced Opioid Utilization with Use of Sublingual Sufentanil in Total Joint Replacement Surgery

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the publication of real-world data in patients...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Sanofi (SNY) Acquires Amunix Immuno-Oncology Pipeline with Next-Gen Conditionally Activated Biologics

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN® and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Amunix’s pipeline, which includes lead candidate, AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi’s focus on developing potentially transformative cancer therapies in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones. The acquisition supports Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, NY
Business
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Vestal, NY
Johnson City, NY
Health
StreetInsider.com

Eli Lilly's (LLY) lebrikizumab Demonstrated Significant Skin Improvement and Itch Relief when Combined with Topical Corticosteroids in People with Atopic Dermatitis in Third Phase 3 Study

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lebrikizumab, an IL-13 inhibitor, significantly improved disease severity when combined with topical corticosteroids (TCS) in people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) third pivotal Phase 3 trial (ADhere). By Week 16, the study met all primary and key secondary endpoints for patients on the lebrikizumab combination arm.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer's (PFE) VYNDAQEL/VYNDAMAX Reduced Risk of All-Cause Mortality by 41% Among Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy, Five-Year Follow-Up Data Demonstrate

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the publication of a post-hoc, interim analysis showing that treatment with VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine) / VYNDAMAX® (tafamidis) provided a clinically significant survival benefit at five years for patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). This analysis from the Phase 3 Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Clinical Trial (ATTR-ACT) and its long-term extension (LTE) study was published in Circulation: Heart Failure.
INDUSTRY
thewoodyshow.com

Pfizer To Test A Third Dose Of Its COVID Vaccine On Infants, Young Children

Pfizer announced that it will begin testing a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in infants and young children. The pharmaceutical company said the children between the ages of two and five did not produce a strong immune response when given two doses of its mRNA vaccine. However, children under the age of two had a similar immune response to those between 16 and 25 years old.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrx#Opioids#Joint Replacement#Skilled Nursing Facility#Streetinsider Premium#Acelrx Pharmaceuticals#Sst#Dsuvia
StreetInsider.com

I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) Reports Interim Clinical Data of Lemzoparlimab in Combination with Rituximab in Relapsed and Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today reported interim data from an ongoing clinical trial (NCT03934814) of lemzoparlimab in combination with rituximab (Rituxan®) in heavily treated patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

Medtronic says study results show alternative spine procedures could reduce opioid use

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) says a study shows its balloon kyphoplasty (BKP) and vertebroplasty (VP) technology could eliminate opioid use among many with spinal fractures. The medical device giant sponsored a retrospective claims analysis of a large, nationally representative insurance claims database. The results — recently published in Osteoporosis International — found that among the thousands of patients prescribed opioids, 48.7% stopped using after a BKP or VP procedure.
HEALTH
financialbuzz.com

“The Buzz” Show: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Interim Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study

FinancialBuzz.com’s latest The Buzz Show: Featuring Our Corporate News Recap on “Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Positive Interim Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study”. Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) surged over 38% in premarket trading after the company announced positive interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy