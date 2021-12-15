ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K Vera Therapeutics, Inc. For: Dec 10

 6 days ago

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (. 650. ) 770-0077. 170 Harbor Way....

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Patel Gautam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Warby Parker Inc. For: Dec 15 Filed by: Gilboa David Abraham

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A VIASAT INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: Ryan David Louis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Venus Concept Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: PORTARO ROSS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Jack Smith as attorney-in fact for Ross Portaro 12/20/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate...
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Personalis, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: Chen Richard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares sold...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Clearside Biomedical, For: Dec 21

OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Safety Results December 21, 2021 Exhibit 99.1. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: BERNS PAUL L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 17, 2021, upon consummation of the transactions (the "Closing" of the "Business Combination") contemplated by...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: Borisy Alexis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 17, 2021, upon consummation of the transactions (the "Closing" of the "Business Combination") contemplated by...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "LGTO" and "LGTOW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LGTOU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Unity Biotechnology, For: Dec 17

UNITY Biotechnology Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Jocasta Neuroscience to Continue Development of α-Klotho Program. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., December 20, 2021 – UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. ("UNITY") [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow,...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EnLink Midstream, LLC For: Dec 16

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com. Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com. EnLink Midstream Appoints New Director to Board. Tiffany...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Montauk Renewables, Inc. For: Dec 13

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 1-39919. 85-3189583. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the "Agreement") is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster ("Winemaster") and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the "Company"). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the "Effective Date").
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Arqit Quantum Inc. For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Cullinan Oncology, Inc. For: Dec 16

Cullinan Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2a Data for. CLN-081 continues to demonstrate a differentiated clinical profile at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 100mg BID. Continued high response rate with favorable safety and tolerability profile observed in...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: Dec 15

WEST FARGO, N.D. — December 16, 2021 — Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) announced today that it has elected Frank A. Anglin III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anglin’s term on the Board of Directors will begin February 1, 2022. With the election of Mr. Anglin, the Board will consist of eight directors, including seven independent directors.
