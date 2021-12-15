Dakota Gardener

Now is a great time to take cuttings from plants to be used for holiday decorations. Hollies, red osier dogwood, winterberry, paper birch, and conifer boughs all make for great DIY holiday craft projects. If you haven’t already wrapped or protected any cold sensitive plants you can take your cuttings just prior to doing so. The bright red berries of wild winterberry can sometimes be spotted from the road. This beautiful native plant is often found in low, wet, boggy areas so be sure to wear your waterproof boots and get permission to harvest if they are on private property. Be mindful not to overharvest from one plant as this can reduce its vigor and affect future berry production. It is best to take a few cuttings from multiple plants instead. Resist the temptation to use invasive bittersweet vines for wreaths. While the berries are a vibrant red and orange, they will readily seed and can quickly take over the landscape and become an expensive challenge to manage. You can still enjoy their invasive beauty from a distance without contributing to its spread.

DURHAM, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO