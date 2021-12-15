ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Dakota Gardener

ppioneer.com
 4 days ago

Houseplants are on a popularity streak that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime...

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
finegardening.com

Gardening Tips for Winter

We love starting seeds indoors, but with young children helping, we would end up with a muddy, overwatered mess. To prevent that from happening, we drill a quarter-inch hole into the cap of a plastic bottle to create a spill-proof watering can that slowly pours out just the right amount of water.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time for some armchair gardening

The first Sunday of the last month of the year. The darkest days. The winter solstice is at 15.59, 21 December, when the North Pole is tilted furthest from the sun, hanging over the Tropic of Capricorn. Btw, my constant source: Lia Leendertz’s essential Almanac, because I find it comforting to know when the sun and moon rise and set and what time’s high tide near my childhood home. It’s a perfect Christmas present. Even better when bought from your local bookshop.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

November in Carla’s Garden

Carla Zembelli Mudry is welcoming us today to her garden in Malvern, Pennsylvania. November in my garden means fewer chores, and the garden is mostly put to bed. All of the bulbs are in the ground, and the cannas are out of the ground and nestled in pots in the garage. Overnight, we had a hard frost. The ground was sparkly, and plants were frosted. The leaves are wonderful hues of red, brown, and yellow. The last of the roses have been cut and are nodding in small vintage milk bottles on the kitchen windowsill.
MALVERN, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Things to do in the garden this week

• Add fresh mulch over the root zones of rhododendrons and azaleas on an as-needed basis. Any organic matter will do, but mulches made from composted oak leaves, pine straw, or shredded oak or pine bark are preferred. • Move houseplants back from icy windows to prevent chilling injury on...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas
unh.edu

December Gardening Tips

Now is a great time to take cuttings from plants to be used for holiday decorations. Hollies, red osier dogwood, winterberry, paper birch, and conifer boughs all make for great DIY holiday craft projects. If you haven’t already wrapped or protected any cold sensitive plants you can take your cuttings just prior to doing so. The bright red berries of wild winterberry can sometimes be spotted from the road. This beautiful native plant is often found in low, wet, boggy areas so be sure to wear your waterproof boots and get permission to harvest if they are on private property. Be mindful not to overharvest from one plant as this can reduce its vigor and affect future berry production. It is best to take a few cuttings from multiple plants instead. Resist the temptation to use invasive bittersweet vines for wreaths. While the berries are a vibrant red and orange, they will readily seed and can quickly take over the landscape and become an expensive challenge to manage. You can still enjoy their invasive beauty from a distance without contributing to its spread.
DURHAM, NH
Kitsap Sun

Gifts from the garden for the holidays

As the winter holidays arrive, it’s pleasant to have a supply of small gifts on hand for friends and neighbors. I especially enjoy making garden-based gifts, from tussie-mussies to long-lasting kitchen swags or wreaths of dried herbs, garlic, and peppers. Tussie-mussies were considered an Elizabethan necessity, mixtures of aromatic...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ask the Master Gardener

Question: What is this sticky, white deposit on my yellow shrimp plant, known botanically as Pachystachys lutea?. Answer: As this gardener mentioned and decided, it looks like mealybug damage. Since this question came from Master Gardener Julia, she was able to use the training that we received through MSU. In...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Halloween
klcc.org

Good Gardening: Sun Shift

Hi All, Master Gardener, and amateur astronomer John Fischer here with KLCC's Good Gardening. We're going to leave our plants out of the discussion this month, and look at some odd things the sun is doing instead. Most people know that December 21st is the shortest day of the year,...
ASTRONOMY
The Spokesman-Review

Gardening: Gift ideas gardeners will really dig

Gardeners, especially those who have gardened for a long time, can be hard to shop for at Christmas. They already have every tool, book and garden gizmo. Just ask my husband. One year he bought me the front bumper for my Troy-Bilt rototiller. Next it was a digging fork. Now it’s just a card with money in it that I know exactly what to do with come spring.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Aissa’s New Garden

Today we’re visiting Aissa’s garden in Linden, New Jersey. I moved from a tiny one-bedroom apartment to a townhome with a small backyard. After reading and researching ideas all winter, I have been finding joy in my newfound hobby of gardening. I have been making the most of this little...
LINDEN, NJ
The Ledger

GARDENING CALENDAR

LUNCH & LEARN - GARDENING FOR SNOWBIRDS: Webinar, noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. Information on gardening and landscaping in Florida for new and part-time residents. Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Polk County and city of Lakeland Water Utilities. Register at https://bit.ly/snowbirdgardeningdec2021. Webinar link and confirmation will be emailed after registration.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Amarillo Globe-News

Hatton: Gifts for gardeners

Having been a gardener for many years, I have all the tools and other garden paraphernalia I need. Oh, there is an occasional new something I get, but that is increasingly rare. When I give gifts, I always want my gifts to be wanted, appreciated, and long-lasting. Thus, I will make some suggestions for gift giving to the gardener in your life.
GARDENING
University of Florida

Shrubs in the Florida Garden

The structural importance of shrubs in the Florida garden. Typically defined as a multi-stemmed woody plant, shrubs are perennials with branches forming low to the ground. Most shrubs display hues of green through their leaves, which is one of nature’s most neutral colors. Their presence in a garden or landscape allows the eye to rest and serves as a visual break when viewing complex plantings. Green walls of shrubs can even serve as backdrops for intricately designed landscape beds or brightly colored plant materials. Depending on the hue and structure, shrubs can even serve as a focal point.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Jane's Garden: American Beautyberry - A lovely, showy native shrub

American Beautyberry, Callicarpa americana is a perennial, native deciduous shrub that ranges across the southeast United States throughout Florida and from Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas to Maryland. Globally there are 140 accepted species in the Callicarpa genus. Merriam-Webster indicates the genus name is from calli meaning “beauty” and carpa (feminine...
GARDENING
restorationnewsmedia.com

Legumes in the victory garden

Have you ever needed to leave something familiar to get to someplace better?. I have been feeling torn between two places lately. I have drawn a line in the sand, and I want to change some bad eating habits. The problem is that habits are easy and familiar — even if they are not what is best.
GARDENING
TrendHunter.com

Beginner Gardening Tools

Gardening isn't always easy, but the 'Gardener's Seed Spacing Template' will assist new gardeners on how and where to plant their seeds. Gardening is more than planting a seed anywhere and watching it grow; one must also consider the outcome of one's harvest and the health of their plants. The...
GARDENING
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: A gift list for gardeners

It’s that time of year again! Our first dusting of snow covered the landscape this morning reminding us that the Christmas holiday is right around the corner. What seems to have eluded me this year is the gift list for gardeners that I usually publish right after Thanksgiving. Better late than never, eh?
GARDENING
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup

While winter is not typically a time we think of for blooms, there are a few winter flowers I always look forward to including some of the camellias, snowdrops, and Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume). I was first charmed by Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) when I lived in Pennsylvania and brought some with me when I […] The post It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners: Garden tool maintenance important part of gardening

Hello gardening friends, our local weathermen and women are predicting a warmer weather pattern for the next several days. If you are like me, making the time to perform maintenance on garden tools doesn’t rank high on my “to do list” but it is a necessary task. As most other gardening chores are now completed: lawn maintenance and fertilizer application, house plants slowly transitioned indoors, flower beds weeded and mulched, and vegetable beds growing green cover crops or heavily mulched. Of course, if you are like me-you planted a couple vegetable beds for Winter harvest and they are diligently producing daikon radish, collard greens, green onions and bok choi. You know that a little winter preparation can really pay off when spring arrives, but don’t forget that your garden tools need a little TLC as well. Here are some tips on how to keep them in great shape while they await the return of warm, sunny days.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy