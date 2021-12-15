ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health" platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote...

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline. Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. Accurate...
Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic. Combining Telehealth and Remote Monitoring, Cloud DX's Connected Health" enables the clinic to deliver virtual physical rehabilitation safely and efficiently in...
Medtronic, Cloud Dx agreement to connect virtual care solutions to surgical and chronic care patients

TORONTO – Cloud Dx Inc. has entered into an exclusive corporate agreement with Medtronic Canada ULC to provide the subsidiary of Medtronic plc virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services across Canada. Medtronic Canada will begin by integrating Cloud Dx’s Connected Health platform along the perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways that make up the country’s health care network.
Cadence Solutions Raises $100M for its Remote Patient Monitoring and Integrated Care Solution for Patients with Chronic Conditions

The pandemic has shaped the future of remote healthcare as the importance of providing access to essential healthcare services grew dramatically as the world scrambled to move to digital. While traditional telehealth services in the form of virtual consultations are convenient for addressing pressing issues and checkups, there is also a significant market that needs ongoing care. Cadence is a healthtech platform that integrates in-person care with virtual care and remote patient monitoring. Patients with chronic conditions like Heart Failure, Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease use the platform to receive care, in the comfort of their homes, from practitioners who are able to remotely monitor symptoms and vitals leading to improved outcomes and adherence long-term. With COVID taxing the resources and staff of healthcare providers, Cadence is able to empower practitioners to serve a larger gamut of patients without compromising care quality, improving accessibility for patients. The company, which launched earlier this year, is building partnerships with the nation’s largest healthcare systems and plans to have 155 clinicians on staff by next summer.
Viewpoint: How remote patient monitoring and 5G can advance healthcare

Telemedicine can help reduce inequalities in rural healthcare and ease pressure of physician shortages, writes David Joosten, president and CEO of Vodafone U.S., in Forbes Dec. 16. In rural areas, remote patient monitoring can be used to cut down on patient readmissions and reduce expenses for patients, Mr. Joosten said....
University Of Miami Health System Says No More Visitors For Adult Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases surging once again because of the omicron variant, the University of Miami Health System has announced no more visitors will be allowed for adult patients. The policy change applies for the UHealth Tower, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Visitors are not permitted for clinic appointments except: One parent for pediatric patients One support person for Patients with disabilities or cognitive impairments Other exceptions if medically necessary are approved on a case-by-case basis (Source: UHealth) For more information on the updated visitation policy, click here. If you have any questions, you can call UHealth’s Office of Patient Experience at 305-243-3820.
This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
