NHL

NHL: Virus outbreak for ‘Canes prompts postponement vs. Wild

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes became the latest NHL club to be hit with...

The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in a shootout

For the first time since Nov. 2019, the Sabres and Wild played a game against each other. The last matchup went Minnesota’s way; a 4-1 win at KeyBank Center. Tonight at Xcel Energy Center, it was the Sabres winning with a 3-2 shootout victory.
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
gowatertown.net

Thompson’s shootout goal lifts Sabres to 3-2 win over Wild

12-16-21 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbot made 38 saves. Minnesota, the top team in the Western Conference, lost its third straight following an eight-game winning streak that ended Saturday.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

New Ice Rink At Target Field Set To Host Winter Classic New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Work is officially underway to build an ice rink at Target Field. The Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic there on New Year’s Day. “[I’m] used to seeing the twinkies play here. But I think it’ll be a perfect venue for an outdoor hockey game,” said Minnesota native and Wild center Nick Bjugstad. He will have to switch from being a baseball fan to a hockey player on Jan. 1 at Target Field. “I don’t know if we’re coming out from the bullpen or where we’re coming out, but yeah it’ll be cool coming out...
NHL
The Spun

Cowboys Will Be Without 2 Defensive Tackles This Weekend

The Cowboys are the most recent team to suffer some Week 15 losses at the hands the NFL’s COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, just one day before Dallas squares off against the New York Giants, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.
NFL
bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Postpones Boston Bruins Game Vs. Canadiens

Logic and reason are finally winning out as the NHL has announced it’s postponed Saturday’s Boston Bruins game vs. the Canadiens at the Bell Centre amidst an ongoing COVID outbreak with the Black and Gold. The Boston Bruins were so wary of entering Canada for this weekend’s back-to-back...
NHL

