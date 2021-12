Innocence might actually be the foundation of faith …. The flawless diamond that doesn’t hope for or seek a golden setting. It will soon be holiday time again, thank goodness. The gifts, the carols, the menorahs, the food, the decorated tree, Umoja and Kuumba and all the rest. So many reasons to celebrate, to gather and to sing from our souls. We wait for it all year, plan and anticipate, and it slips by too quickly; our only solace is that it will come again – it isn’t a one-off.

FESTIVAL ・ 1 DAY AGO