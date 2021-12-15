ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Universal Electronics (UEIC) Says International Trade Commission Bans Import and Sale of Roku (ROKU) Products

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Electronics Inc. (“UEI”) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, today announced that the United States International Trade Commission (“ITC” or the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How 4 International Trade Commission Bans In 2021 Impacted Stocks

One of the top news items from Wednesday was related to an International Trade Commission ruling on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The commission issued a favorable final determination in Universal Electronic Inc.'s (NASDAQ: UEIc) patent infringement case against Roku, concluding several Roku products infringe a UEI patent and barring the importation and sale of those products.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NORBIT - Secures NOK 35 million order from repeat blue-chip customer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trondheim, 21 December 2021: NORBIT today announces that NORBIT ITS has received an order from an existing undisclosed European customer for delivery of enforcement modules to satellite-based tolling systems. The order has a value of more than NOK 35 million and is scheduled for delivery over the next 15 months from NORBIT’s fully automated production line at Røros.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

ITC Bans Roku’s Product Imports; Shares Hit a New All Year Low

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) passed an order in favor of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) in a patent infringement case against Roku, Inc. (ROKU).The ITC found that many of Roku’s products infringe the UEI patent and have been barred from the import and sale of such products. The final order will be passed on January 9, 2022, after the expiration of a Presidential review period.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Roku says ITC ban won't disrupt ability to import products

Roku claims it will have no trouble importing products, including streaming players, connected soundbars and remote controls, in the wake of a US International Trade Commission (ITC) opinion that Roku infringed on a patent held by remote control specialist Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI). Following an initial determination made earlier in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ueic#Consumer Electronics#Streetinsider Premium#The Commission#Svp General Counsel#Itc
StreetInsider.com

Negative Roku (ROKU) Patent Ruling A 'Non-Issue' - Rosenblatt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating and $560.00 price target on Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) following the International Trade Commission's (ITC) favorable ruling for Universal Electronic Inc's (UEI) final patent infringement case against some Roku devices is a non-issue that affect products no longer imported by Roku.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Roku Opens Amsterdam Office to Support International Growth

Roku today announced that it is establishing and investing in an office in the city of Amsterdam. Roku plans to expand its existing presence in The Netherlands to help support its international growth. The Amsterdam office will be located on Weteringschans and offers space for up to 150 employees. Roku is headquartered in Silicon Valley in the United States, in Europe it currently has offices in Denmark, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Nielsen Lands Disney And Media Agency Magna As Participants In First Part Of New Cross-Platform Measurement System Launching In Late 2022

Nielsen has secured the participation of Disney and media agency Magna in the first offering to be part of its forthcoming cross-platform measurement system Nielsen One. The company long known for its traditional TV ratings is getting set to roll out the new system by the end of 2022. In early January, during CES in Las Vegas, Nielsen One Alpha will be unveiled. The tool is aimed at “de-duplicating” ad data, a term used in TV and streaming advertising that stems from the online world. It essentially refers to keeping multiple marketing channels from being credited as the source of a...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

A microchip technology introduced in recent years by the Stockholm-based startup Epicenter is being presented as a means to store one's COVID-19 vaccine passport under the skin, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday. The firm has showcased an implant capable of storing a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

ING to leave Retail Banking market in France

ING announced today that it will leave the Retail Banking market in France. This decision is the outcome of the strategic review that was announced in June 2021. As announced in June, ING’s Wholesale Banking activities in France will be continued, with a focus on strengthening our position and the ambition to be the go-to-bank for sustainable finance.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that bol.com acquires a majority stake in delivery expert Cycloon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that bol.com, its online retailer in the Benelux, enters into a strategic alliance with delivery expert Cycloon. The parties intend to jointly accelerate the growth of Cycloon and share the ambition to make delivery more sustainable and social. The current management of Cycloon will be continued and the existing shareholders of Cycloon will remain involved as shareholders. The transaction, in which bol.com acquires a majority stake, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 and is subject to advice from the relevant works council and customary approvals. With the growth of the e-commerce and related logistics sector, challenges are increasing in terms of delivery capacity and impact on the environment and infrastructure. The partnership with bol.com allows Cycloon to substantially accelerate its mission of green and social delivery, creating a future-proof position with strong growth opportunities in a competitive market. For bol.com, the partnership ensures that a greater proportion of packages can be delivered by bicycle and that the online retail platform can offer customers the best service in delivery. Green and social With its national network of bicycle couriers and postal delivery staff, Cycloon sends mail and packages to thousands of customers throughout the Netherlands. The company already saves 1600 tons of CO2 annually and currently employs 600 people with a physical, mental or psychological distance to the labor market who receive additional guidance from a job coach. Management and shareholders remain fully committed to Cycloon's social culture and sustainable mission to grow the organization and create new jobs. Cycloon looks forward to continuing the delivery of mail and packages for current and new customers, as well as delivering packages for bol.com, after the completion of the transaction. This will include packages from bol.com itself as well as packages from sales partners who store their items in the distribution centers of bol.com. Marieke Snoek, Managing Director Cycloon: "The partnership with bol.com gives us the opportunity to make an impact on a much larger scale. We will continue to invest in our people, network and partners and this will enable us to improve and further expand the services we provide to our current and new customers. In doing so, we discussed at length the principles we stand for and continue to stand for as organizations." Accelerate sustainable and flexible delivery Bol.com has ambitious sustainability goals and the collaboration with Cycloon contributes substantially to this. Vincent Weijers, Director of Logistics & Operations (COO) at bol.com: "We are huge believers in Cycloon’s sustainable and social mission. At the same time, it is an unique opportunity for bol.com and its sales partners to accelerate the sustainability of our growing parcel delivery business and expand our delivery capacity. Next to that, we can further improve the convenience and service for our customers with flexible and smart delivery. Moving towards a sustainable and socially responsible last mile is crucial for the future of e-commerce and we will continue to work with all our delivery partners to make this happen. With a majority stake in Cycloon, we are taking another step towards our stated ambition of reducing our direct footprint to 0 grams of CO2 emissions per package by 2025." Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, said, “I am proud of the strategic partnership we have accomplished together. It gives both organizations the opportunity to grow in a sustainable way. Investing in and improving the so-called 'last mile' of the delivery of online orders, and making it more sustainable, sits high on the agenda within our strategy. Working with Cycloon can contribute to having bol.com customers shop however, whenever and wherever they would like." Terms and process The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval from the relevant authorities, coordination with trade unions and advice from the works council. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, provided all conditions are met. Four years after the transaction, bol.com will acquire the remaining shares. Cycloon will then also continue to exist as an independent brand.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy