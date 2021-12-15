Midweek Message

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Cardinal Peter Turkson, seen by some as a candidate to become the first African pope in about 1,500 years, has abruptly offered his resignation from a key Vatican department, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Turkson, 73, from Ghana, has been a key adviser...
We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
It is a sad time in America when only one of two major parties want to govern and improve the condition of the country and the other party is fighting to tear it down. One question asked is did these people ever support the republic that was set up years ago to operate on democratic principles in the first place? The answer seems to be “No.” How could they, when everyone can see that our democracy is on life support.
Anti-vaxxers have a right to protest in front of local government buildings, sure, but I draw the line when they try to attack our nation’s most coveted institutions. On Wednesday, four people were arrested by the NYPD after they protested vaccine mandates at an Applebee’s in Queens, per Insider.
I suppose I was born a mystic. Instead of seeing coincidences, I saw universal connections. Instead of seeing interesting phenomena, I saw signs, messages, the hand of a greater power. I think you’re born a writer, too. Born observers. We see stories and meaning where others don’t. Or at least we’re better able to define them. We ponder things that […]
Queen Elizabeth II canceled a royal family pre-Christmas lunch event on Thursday as a health precaution. A palace source told Entertainment Tonight the rise in coronavirus cases in the U.K. was responsible for the event being taken off the Queen's schedule. The Queen has missed several other events in recent months due to health problems and was hospitalized in October.
On a recent afternoon drive through Jefferson, New Hampshire, with the majestic Presidential Range in view, my ever-inquisitive 5-year-old son wanted to know about our nation’s third president. I paused and recalled what I had learned about Thomas Jefferson as a boy some 30 years ago. I thought of the towering bronze statue of Jefferson, […]
Glorifying Victimhood in America. Congressional candidate Billy Prempeh joins Ryan Wiggins to talk about power misuse in America. What Jussie Smollett is doing sets a bad precedent for a lot of people in the United States.
Although wearable insignia can be traced back at least to ancient Egypt, pin-back buttons weren’t patented until 1896. The direct lineage dates to George Washington’s inauguration in 1789. The coat he wore to the event purportedly had custom engraved buttons (the type used to fasten clothing) with an eagle motif. Because it was such an exciting moment, the story goes, metal smiths created similar buttons as souvenirs to commemorate the occasion.
Monday, December 13, 2021 beginning at 7:30 AM the intersection of 5th Avenue and Raleigh Road will be closed (entrance to Goodwater Community) for work on utility lines.
